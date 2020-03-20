The following calls were made to police agencies on March 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn)
Assist other department: Rails to Trails
Attempted burglary: 305 Barber Ave.
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 211 W. Locust Drive, 138 Washington St.
Burglary not in progress: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts. Building C Apt. 29)
Check welfare: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH), 207 First Ave., 103 S. Eisenhower Drive, 307.5 Temple St.
CPR adult: 416 S. Fayette St. Apt. 1
Deceased/find body: 337 Barber Ave.
Destruction of property: 202 Raleigh Ave.
Disturbance: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (GoMart), 629 S. Oakwood Ave.
Domestic: 108.5 Ball St., 109.5 Austin Ave.
Drug violation in progress: Neville Street/South Heber Street
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 225 Barber Ave.
Panic/hold alarm: 124 Beckley Crossing (Suddenlink)
Prowler: 531 Orchard Ave.
Shots fired: 400 block New River Drive
Special assignment: 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Vine Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 300 block Mankin Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Mercer Street, Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Klaus Street (2), 700 Johnstown Road (Laxton's), 100 block New River Park, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 500 block Neville Street, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger) (3),133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Mankin Avenue (8), 1900 block Harper Road, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Hager Street, 100 block Patch Street, 1200 N. Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Holliday Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street, 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 1400 block Harper Road, 100 block South Fayette Street
Suspicious activity: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Suspicious package: 100 block Leslie C. Gates Place
Suspicious person: 204 First Ave.
Suspicious vehicle: 200 block Smoot Avenue
Threats: 200 S. West Virginia St.
Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 108 Main St. (Abrahams Law Office)
Vehicle disabled: 700 block Maxwell Hill Road
Weapon violation no threat: 200 block Hargrove Street
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
ATVs: Beckley
Breaking and entering: Harper Park, Sprague
Brandishing: Harper Heights
Burglary: Mabscott
Destruction of property: Bradley
Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Harper Heights, Rhodell, Beaver
Illegal burn: Bradley
Larceny: Bolt
Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard
Motorcycle complaint: Daniels
Parking complaint: Beaver
Residence check: Crab Orchard
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Beaver, Calloway Heights, Bradley