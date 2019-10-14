The following calls were made to Beckley Police on Oct. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 114 Franklin Ave.
Breaking and entering not in progress: 607 Johnstown Road
Burglar alarm: 308 Circle St., 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 700 S. Oakwood Ave. (Coca-Cola Bottling Company), 610 Patch St., 4261 Robert C. Byrd Drive (United National Bank) (2), 207 Rollingwood Drive, 931 Scott Ave.
Burglary in progress: 100 block Sour Street
Business check: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 702 Johnstown Road (Larry's Wrecker)
Check welfare: 701 S. Eisenhower Drive, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), 900 block Woodlawn Avenue
Civil assist: 424 Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Destruction of property: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments Apt. 99 Building G)
Disturbance: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), 130.5 S. Heber St. Apt. 2, 223 S. Heber St. (Charles House), 400 block Neville Street
Domestic: 105 Truman Ave.
Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Fight: 419 Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Fire alarm: 103 Earwood St. Apt. 6
Four-wheeler: 223 Teel Road
Harassment: 109 Beckley Ave.
Hostage situation: 400 block South Fayette Street
Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Lost/stolen registration: 400 block Flat Top Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panhandling: 1300 block N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out restaurant)
Panic/hold alarm: 32 W. Bunting Lane
Possible DUI: no location provided
Prowler: 413 E. Prince St.
Reckless driver: 1900 block Harper Road, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Plaza)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: 400 block Paint Street
Special assignment: no location provided, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Central Avenue, 100 block College Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street (3), 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Hull Street, 100 block Industrial Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street (2), 200 block Main Street, 300 block Neville Street, 1000 block West Neville Street, 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley Police shooting range), 100 block New River Park, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block East Prince Street, 100 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (4), 100 block Rhodes St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 303 Woodlawn Ave.
Suspicious person: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Vine Street
Suspicious vehicle: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (Go Mart)
Threats: 1032 Woodlawn Ave. Apt. 32
Traffic stop: 200 block South Fayette Street, 2300 block South Fayette Street, 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 7006 Harper Road (Little General in Glen Daniel), 100 block Johnstown Road, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 100 block Market Road, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Teel Road/Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Teel Road, 209 Teel Road, 404 Third Avenue (Little General)
Trespassing: 112 Appalachian Drive (Goodwill)
Vandalism/destruction of property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 3132 Robert C. Byrd Drive (The Water Store)