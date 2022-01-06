The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 Hangup: Summers St.
Assault: Harper Rd. (RGH)
Attempt to locate: Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
B&E not in progress: Edwards St.
Burglar alarm: Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse), S. Kanawha St. (Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home), Crawford St. (2)
Burglary in progress: Ball St.
Civil matter: City Ave., Wilson St.
Drug violation: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts.), Clyde St.
DVP served: Circle St.
Eloped/walk away: Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Extra patrol: 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3088 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Donut Connection), S. Eisenhower Dr. (Little General), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Big Lots), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply) (2), Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Dunkin Donuts), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 1 Rails to Trails (2), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Neville St. (Big Parking Garage), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr. (2), 100 block City Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (4), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (3), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (3), 500 block Neville St., Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 100 block Beckley Xing, 1900 block Harper Rd., 300 block Neville St. (2), 100 block Autumn Lane, 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 100 block Edgewood Dr. (2), 100 block Hargrove St., 200 block Hargrove St., 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block Ball St.
Foot patrol: Reservoir Rd.
Found property: 1 Rails to Trails
Fraud: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Nail Boutique), Neville St. (BCPD)
Harassment: N. Eisenhower Dr. and Beckley Crossing
Juvenile problems: Neville St. (BCPD)
Larceny: S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: Main St.
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA private lot: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Subway)
MVA leave the scene: Neville St. (BCPD)
Pedestrian hit: Robert C. Byfrd Dr. (Harbor Freight Tools)
Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Radar patrol: 200 bock Edgewood Dr.
Residence check: Reservoir Rd.
School Zone: S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Kohl’s)
Stalking: Neville St. (BCPD)
Suspicious activity: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts.)
Suspicious person: 100 block Hylton Lane, Ragland Rd. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block Reservoir Rd.
Traffic stop: Wright Rd. and S. Fayette St., 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (The Water Store), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (KFC), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Walgreens), Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Sisson St. (2), Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Veterans Ave., Neville St. (DHS), Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Piney Ave.
Vin verify: N. Ridge Rd.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Department
Abandoned vehicle: Soak Creek
Brandishing: MacArthur
Disturbance: Beaver
Intruder: Ury
MVA leave the scene: Beckley
MVA with fluids: Irish Mountain
MVA without fluids/injury: Bradley
Shoplifting: Bradley
Stolen property: Rhodell, Pluto
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Traffic stop: Stanaford
Vehicle disabled: Grandview