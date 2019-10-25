The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 117 Dixon Ave.
Assault already occurred: 132 Sunrise Ave.
Barking dog: 100 block Grant Street
Burglar alarm: 204 Pinewood Drive (Bank of Mt. Hope), 912 Woodlawn Ave.
Burglary attempted: Westwood Drive/Harper Road
Check welfare: 133 McBerry St.
Disturbance: 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn)
Drug violation not in progress: 102 Grant St., 207 Sunset Drive
Domestic violence petition violation: 201 Orchard Ave.
Head injury: Rails to Trails
Larceny: 610 Russell St., 366 Ellison Ave., 404 City Ave.
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Missing person: 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General)
Motor vehicle accident: Westwood Drive/Old Mill Road, 200 bock New River Drive
Motor vehicle accident parking lot: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Out of control: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)
Possible DUI: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonalds)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)
Shots fired: 215 Klaus St.
Special assignment: 100 block Main Street, 100 block Earwood Street (2), 500 block South Fayette Street, 100 block 9th Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 503 Neville St. (big parking garage), South Heber Street/Earwood Street, 500 block Neville Street, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Prince Street (2),100 block Prince Court
Speeding vehicle: 127 Ringleben St. (Holiness Church of Jesus)
Suspicious person: 100 block Berkley Street
Threats: Woodlawn Avenue/2nd Street, 134 Washington St.
Traffic light problem: 800 block N. Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: West Neville Street/Ewart Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road (2), 3rd Avenue/2nd Street, 1400 block Harper Road, 700 block East Beckley Bypass, 100 block East Beckley Bypass (2), 1900 block Harper Road, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart)
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Unwanted person: 301 Hartley Ave.
Vagrant: 11 Pikeview Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Wildlife complaint: 416 Maxwell Hill Road