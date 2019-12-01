The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 202 Fourth St., 116 Grant St.
Assault already occurred: 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments Apt. 36), 104 Ninth St.
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 109 Ball St.
Breaking and entering not in progress: 229 N. Fayette St.
Burglar alarm: 104 S. Eisenhower Drive, 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 20 Osprey Road, 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglary in progress: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 121 E. Main St. (YMCA)
Burglary not in progress: 223 S. Heber St. (The Charles House Apt. 16)
Business check: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Check welfare: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 306 Stanaford Road (BARH hospital)
Counterfeit: 613 S. Fayette St. Apt. 9
Disturbance: 100 block South Heber Street
Domestic: 105 Truman Ave.
Fight: 400 block Neville Street
Follow-up call: 200 block Hargrove Street, 1014 Woodlawn Ave.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident: 11 Nell Jean Square
Overdose: 222 Hargrove St. apartments
Possible DUI: 4000 block Stanaford Road
Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods)
Shots fired: 102 Grant St., 507 McCulloch Drive
Special assignment: Kanawha County, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Earwood Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 17 Fox Sparrow Road, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Sunset Drive, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious activity: 632 Carriage Drive
Suspicious person: 507 McCulloch Drive
Traffic stop: no location provided, 100 block Bypass Plaza, Earwood Street/Woodlawn Avenue, South Fayette Street/F Street, South Heber Street/Second Street, Jennings Street/Johnstown Road, Johnstown Road/Crawford Street, North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, McCreery Street/South Kanawha Street, Prince Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ball Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Paint Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, South Vance Drive/Winger Avenue
Unwanted person: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Bradley
Burglary: Eccles
Check welfare: Bradley, MacArthur
Disturbance: Bolt, Bradley, Naoma, Shady Spring, White Oak
Domestic: Cool Ridge
Larceny: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Arnett, Beaver, Colcord, Shady Spring
Shoplifting: MacArthur, Sophia
Threats: Bradley, Sprague