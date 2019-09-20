The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: 1924 Harper Rd. (Quality Inn)
Animal call: 1320 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Golden Corral)
Assault already occurred: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: 208 Ridge Ave., 28 By Pass Plaza (A Plus Rentals), 47 Sandlewood Dr., 1708 S. Kanawha St. (American Legion Post), 132 Rural Acres Dr. (Calloway Heights Baptist Church)
Burglary in progress: 220 Mills Ave.
Burglary not in progress: 416 S. Fayette St.
Check welfare: 124 Ringleben St., Robert C. Byrd Drive and W. Neville Street, 100 2nd Ave., 1060 S. Fayette St., (Family Dollar), Rails to Trails, 500 Block S. Fayette Street, 700 Block F Street
Child abuse/neglect: 100 Beckley Crossing
Civil assist: 100 Block S. Heber Street
Disturbance: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH), 1909 Harper Rd. (Rodeway Inn)
Domestic: 209 Lincoln St., 105 Truman Ave., 338 Mankin Ave., 414 Maplewood Lane, 106 S. Meadows St.
Drug violation not in progress: 18 By Pass Plaza (Staples)
Drug violation in progress: 832 W. Neville St.
Escort: 401 Grey Flats Rd. (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 100 Block 7th Street
Found property: 109 S. Fayette St. (JanCare Station)
Fraud: 228 Glenn Ave., 113 Lode Dr.
Investigation: 200 Block Hartley Avenue
Juvenile problems: 100 Block Adair St.
Kidnapping: 228 Glenn Ave.
Larceny: 18 By Pass Plaza (Staples), 317 Woodlawn Ave. (Apt. 1), 501 Neville St. (BPD)
Loud music/noise: 300 Block Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BPD)
Mental/ps: 340 Mankin Ave.
Missing person: 501 Neville St. (BPD), 228 Morris Ave.
Motor vehicle accident: 100 Block E. Beckley By Pass, S. Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue
Panic/hold alarm: 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse Restaurant)
Record check (lll): 501 Neville St. (BPD)
Road rage: S. Heber Street
School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd.
Sex assault not in progress: 501 Neville St. (BPD)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (3), 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General Store)
Special assignment: Rails to Trails (2), Main Street, 110 Crescent Rd. (Crosspoint Church of God), 400 Stanaford Rd. (Woodrow Wilson High School), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (4), 100 Block Prince Street, 100 Block Appalachian Drive, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 Block Klaus Street, 210 Crescent Rd., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 100 Block Truman Ave.
Stabbing: 103 Earwood St.
Stolen property: 103 Alexander Lane
Suspicious person: 800 BLock N. Oakwood Avenue, 900 Block Maxwell Hill Road
Suspicious vehicle: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Traffic stop: 100 3rd Ave., 100 Block City Avenue, 2500 Block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (BPD) (2)
Trespassing: 250 S. Heber St.
Unwanted presence: 223 S. Heber St. (Charles House)
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering: Prosperity
Burglary: Colcord
Disturbance: Harper Heights, Arnett, Beckley, Helen, Bradley, Sprague, Shady Spring
Fraud: Beckley
Harassment: Beckley
Indecent exposure: Beaver
Intoxicated person: Harper Heights
Intruder: Beckley, Sophia
Joyriding: Dry Hill
Larceny: Piney View, Stanaford
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver (2), Lanark, Stanaford
Reckless driver: Beaver
Shoplifting: MacArthur, Beaver
Stolen vehicle: Beckley, Glen Daniel
Suspicious activity: Shady Spring
Suspicious person: Sophia, Stanaford
Threats: Coal City, Lanark
l l l
The following calls were made to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17.
Breaking and entering: Prosperity
Check welfare: Beckley, Surveyor, Glen Morgan, Beaver, Shady Spring
Disturbance: Beckley (2), Harper Heights, Sophia, Bradley, Sprague
Domestic: Harper Heights, Arnett, Helen
Intoxicated person: Harper Heights
Larceny: Piney View, Stanaford
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver (2), Lanark, Stanaford
Shoplifting: MacArthur, Beaver
Stolen vehicle: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Glen Daniel
Suspicious person: Shady Spring (3), Sophia
Threats: Coal City