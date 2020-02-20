The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 613 Russell St.
Animal call: 120 Beckley Crossing (TJ Maxx)
Barking dog: 422 Orchard Ave. (2)
Burglar alarm: 1240 N. Eisenhower Drive (Bellacino's), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's), 131 Smoot Ave., 201 Beckley Ave., 110 Sixth St., 129 Main St. (United National Bank)
Business check: 3132 Robert C. Byrd Drive (The Water Store), 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge)
Check welfare: 104 Sandstone Drive (Apt. 10), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 309 Barber Ave.
Counterfeit: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)
Disturbance: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley ARH)
Disturbance: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS Crisis Unit), 209 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Domestic: 1000 S. Oakwood Ave. (Apt. 1) (2), 100 block Larew Ave., 222 Hargrove St., 230 Lynnwood Drive
Found property: 201 Grey Flats Road
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Lost/stolen registration: 714 Johnstown Road
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Road (2), 204 Seventh St., 209 Springdale Ave.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Mental problem: 112 Appalachian Drive (Goodwill)
Motor vehicle accident: 1100 block N. Eisenhower Drive
Parking complaint: 108 Morris Ave.
Parking violation: 400 block City Avenue
Pornography: 126 Cannaday St.
Possible DUI: 200 block Neville Street
Reckless driver: 300 block Market Road
Residence check: 111 Freeman St., 1525 Harper Road
Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger) (2)
Special assignment: Rails to Trails (2), 100 block City Avenue (3), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 100 block Church Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Mool Avenue, 100 block Dock Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1500 block Harper Road, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block North Vance Drive, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block South Heber Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Rails to Trails (downtown area), 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 600 block South Fayette Street (5 Corners), 100 block Parkway Street
Suspicious activity: 203 Third Ave., 801 S. Kanawha St. (Tom's Carryout)
Suspicious person: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), South Kanawha Street/Russell Street
Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Traffic stop: 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Harper Road, 100 block Pinewood Drive (2), 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road (2), 100 block Hull Street, 600 block Johnstown Road, 100 block McCulloch Drive (Food Lion), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (behind Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (near Seaver Lane), 800 block North Eisenhower Drive (just past Stanaford)
Unwanted person: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)
Violation of domestic violence petition: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Sprague
Disabled vehicle: Irish Mountain, Raleigh
Disturbance: Prosperity, Soak Creek, Beckley (2), Stanaford
Fraud: Arnett, Pluto, Beaver
Harassing phone calls: Prosperity
Larceny: Beckley (2)
Motor vehicle accident: MacArthur, Soak Creek, Beaver
Reckless driver: Skelton, Grandview
Suspicious person: Cirtsville, Beckley, Skelton
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Heights
Threats: Beckley