The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Bailey Ave.
Animal call: Northwestern Ave.
Attempt to locate: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Attempt to serve DVP: Miller St., Barber Ave., S. Fayette St., 501 Neville St. (BCPD), 3611 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Calacinos Pizza)
Attempted burglary: Chase Ave.
Background investigate: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Burglar alarm: Cannaday St., Warbler Lane, 715 N. Kanawha St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Burglary in progress: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Burglary not in progress: Druid Ave.
Check welfare: Reservoir Rd., 134 Beckley Xing, 700 Johnstown Rd. (Leisure Lanes), Antonio Ave.
Civil matter: S. Fayette St.
Customer complaint: 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.)
Deceased find body: W. Neville St.
Destruction of property: Miller St.
Disturbance: Harper Rd.
Domestic: N. Oakwood Ave., S. Fayette St., 100 block Pinewood Dr.
DVP served: 501 Neville St. (BCPD) (2)
Electronic Sex Crime: 4th St.
Escort: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Fight: Woodlawn Ave.
Follow up call: Miller St.
Found property: 125 Ragland Rd. (U-Haul) (2)
Harassment: Jasper Dr.
Intox person: E. Prince St.
Joyriding: Mankin Ave.
K9 unit: 1700 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Lost property: 500 block Ragland Rd.
Lost/stolen registration: Willow Lane
Loud music/noise: Hargrove St., Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Mental problem: 2005 Harper Rd. (Little General/Burger King)
MVA: 100 block McCulloch Dr., 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.)
MVA in parking lot: 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger)
Noise complaint: Quesenberry St. and N. Kanawha St.
Radar patrol: 700 block Maxwell Hill Rd.
Reckless driver: 400 block Stanaford Rd.
Runaway juvenile: S. Fayette St. and Smoot Ave., Austin Ave.
School Zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School) (2), 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary),. 205 Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Special assignment: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr., (Lowes), (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 600 block S. Fayette St., 500 Neville St., 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), 1900 block Harper Rd., 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block S. Heber St.
Speeding vehicle: 100 block Smoot Ave.
Suspicious activity: 101 S. Eisenhower Dr. (FMRS)
Suspicious person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), 28 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree)
Suspicious vehicle: 112 Appalachian Dr. (Goodwill)
Threats: Ellison Ave., Beckwoods Dr., Woodlawn Ave., 500 block Maxwell Hill Rd.
Traffic stop: 2300 block S. Fayette St., 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 400 block 3rd Ave., Patch St. and Mills Ave., Holliday Dr. and Tolley Dr., 100 block Holliday Dr., Maxwell Hill Rd. and Teel Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ewart Ave., Autumn Lane and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., New River Dr. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1700 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
ATVs: Stover
B&E: Crab Orchard
Burglary: Harper Heights, Bolt,Crab Orchard, Ghent, Calloway Heights
Disabled vehicle: Crow
Disturbance: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Harper Park, Piney View
Fight: MacArthur
Intoxicated person: Beckley
Joyriding: Bradley
Larceny: Oak Grove, Beckley
MVA: MacArthur, Daniels, Calloway Heights, Pleasant Hills, Ghent
Shoplifting: Bradley
Shots fired: Raleigh
Speeding vehicle: Oak Grove
Stolen vehicle: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring, Fitzpatrick
Threats: Beckley, Cool Ridge
Unwanted person: Beaver