The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
Assault: Laurel Terrace, Harper Rd.
Assist other dept.: Hargrove St.
Attempt to serve court document: N. Oakwood Ave., Barber Ave.
Attempt to serve DVP: Monroe Ave.
Burglar alarm: G St., 4273 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Gabe’s)
Burglary in progress: 2nd Ave.
Check welfare: Ringleben St., Stanaford Rd.
Child abuse/neglect: S. Oakwood Ave.
Civil matter: Cannaday St.
Destruction of property: Rural Acres Dr., Ewart Ave.
Disturbance: Wilkes Ave.
Domestic: Smoot Ave.
Extra patrol: 300 block 3rd Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (3), 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), 1939 Harper Rd. (Travelodge), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2), 1900 block Harper Rd., 1 Rails to Trails, 1000 block N. Oakwood Ave., 200 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 200 block Vine St., 100 block Frontier St., 500 block Neville St., 100 block Mercer St., 400 block Neville St. (2), 200 block Main St.
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville St.
Found property: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Prince St.
Harassment: Morris Ave.
Heart attack: Harper Rd.
Intoxicated person: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Joyriding: 3rd Ave.
K9 Unit: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Laceration/cut: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Loud music/noise: Hargrove St.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ellison Ave., Larew Ave. and Hartley Ave., F St. and S. Fayette St.
MVA leaving the scene: 400 block N. Kanawha St.
MVA private lot: Harper Rd., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
No drivers license: S. Heber St.
Parking complaint: Prince St., Westmoreland St. and Beaver Ave.
Reckless driving: 5400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Runaway juvenile: Pikeview Dr.
School zone: 1001 Maxwell HilL Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: Wilson St., 501 Neville St. (BCPD), S. Fayette St., Lewis-Ritchie Dr.
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Dr., Harper Rd., College Ave., 3rd Ave.
Threats: S. Eisenhower Dr., Rails to Trails, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Traffic light problem: 1700 block Harper Rd.
Traffic stop: 2nd St. and S. Heber St., 200 block Prince St., Rural Acres Dr. and Mellon St., 300 block Woodlawn Ave., 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Kansas Ave. and Garfield St.
Trespassing: Ellison Ave.
Vehicle towed: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Violation of DVP: Kessinger St., Woodlawn Ave.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
911 Hangup: Naoma
Brandishing: Crab Orchard
Destruction of property: Calloway Heights (2)
K9 Unit: Beckley
Larceny: Beaver
MVA with injury: Beaver
Noise complaint: Calloway Heights
Possible DUI: Beaver
Reckless driving: Bradley
Shots fired: Eccles
Speeding vehicle: Fairdale
Stolen property: Rhodell
Suspicious activity: Piney View, Stanaford
Suspicious person: Stanaford