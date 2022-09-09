The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Sweeneysburg, Coal City
Destruction of property: Amigo (2), Daniels
Extra patrol: Crab Orchard (3), Wickham (2), Amigo (3), Mt. Tabor, Helen, Besoco, Stover
Fraud: Calloway Heights, White Oak
Harassment: Fairdale
Joyriding: Bolt
Larceny: Beaver, Midway
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Metalton
Reckless driver: Glen Daniel, Daniels, Cool Ridge
School zone: Shady Spring
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Midway
Suspicious person: Glen Daniel, Sprague
Threats: Glen Daniel
Unwanted person: Stanaford, Eccles
Vehicle fire: Princewick
