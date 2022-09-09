The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

No report provided.

 

------ 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Sweeneysburg, Coal City

Destruction of property: Amigo (2), Daniels

Extra patrol: Crab Orchard (3), Wickham (2), Amigo (3), Mt. Tabor, Helen, Besoco, Stover

Fraud: Calloway Heights, White Oak

Harassment: Fairdale 

Joyriding: Bolt

Larceny: Beaver, Midway

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Metalton

Reckless driver: Glen Daniel, Daniels, Cool Ridge

School zone: Shady Spring

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Shots fired: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Midway

Suspicious person: Glen Daniel, Sprague

Threats: Glen Daniel 

Unwanted person: Stanaford, Eccles

Vehicle fire: Princewick

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video