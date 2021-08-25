The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
K9 Unit: W. Neville St.
Burglar alarm: Beckley Ave., Larew Ave., Hartley Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Golden Pawn), Patch St.
Burglary not in progress: 5th St.
Business check: Harper Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General)
Check welfare: Temple St., 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Glenn Ave.
Civil matter: Orchard Ave.
Disturbance: F St., G St., Bailey Ave.
Domestic: Bailey Ave., Wilkes Ave.
Extra patrol: Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), 100 block Beckwoods Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Larew Ave., 200 block New Jersey Ave., 200 block Dixie Ave., 100 block Orchard Ave., 300 block Scott Ave., 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Pinewood Dr., 500 block Neville St., 100 block Earwood St., 300 block 3rd Ave., 100 block City Ave., 100 block 2nd St., 400 block Neville St. (2), 100 block Klaus St., 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Missouri Ave., 100 block Powerline Dr., 100 block Earhart St., 100 block Scott Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2), 100 block Dixie Ave., 100 block Patch St., 1900 block Harper Rd., 100 block Teel Rd., 700 block Johnstown Rd., 1400 block N.Eisenhower Dr., 200 Hargrove St., 100 block Earwood St., 100 block Cannaday St., 100 block McCreery St., 100 block Larew Ave.
Fight: Freeman St.
Foot patrol: 300 block Prince St., 400 block Neville St.
Found property: Neville St. (BCPD)
Fraud: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Harassment: Neville St. (BCPD)
Juvenile problems: Industrial Dr. (Bob Evans)
Lost property: Alexander Lane
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
Magistrate detail: Main St., Main St. (Magistrate court)
MVA: Harper Rd. and Fairview Ave., 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Reckless driver: 100 block Sullivan Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ragland Rd.
Residence check: Temple St.
School Zone: Park Ave. (Park Middle School), Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School), S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Speeding vehicle: 200 block Lambert Dr., 100 block Larew Ave.
Suspicious activity: Harper Rd. (Kroger), Carter St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (CVS Pharmacy)
Suspicious person: 3rd Ave. (Little General), Beckley Xing (Hobby Lobby), W. Neville St. and Reservoir Rd.
Suspicious vehicle: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Westwood Dr.
Traffic stop: Park Ave. and 2nd Ave., 3rd Ave. (Little General), W. Neville St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Trespassing: Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel)
Unwanted person: S. Oakwood Ave., City Ave. (Dog Gone Pete Salon), Cannaday St., Earwood St.
Vagrant: Carter St.
Violation of DVP: E Prince St.
Warrant served: Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel)