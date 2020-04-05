The following calls were made to police agencies on April 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Civil matter: Beckley
Destruction of property: Bradley, Harper
Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Fireco, Stanaford
Four-wheeler complaint: Beaver
Fraud: Prosperity
Larceny: Stanaford
Loud music/noise complaint: Dameron
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Bradley
Reckless driver: Calloway Heights, Daniels, Fairdale, Sandlick
Stolen vehicle: Sullivan
Suspicious activity: Fairdale, Glen Daniel
Suspicious person: Coal City, Shady Spring
Unwanted person: Daniels, Glen Morgan, Piney View