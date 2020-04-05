The following calls were made to police agencies on April 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

No report provided.

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Civil matter: Beckley

Destruction of property: Bradley, Harper

Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Fireco, Stanaford

Four-wheeler complaint: Beaver

Fraud: Prosperity

Larceny: Stanaford

Loud music/noise complaint: Dameron

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Bradley

Reckless driver: Calloway Heights, Daniels, Fairdale, Sandlick

Stolen vehicle: Sullivan

Suspicious activity: Fairdale, Glen Daniel

Suspicious person: Coal City, Shady Spring

Unwanted person: Daniels, Glen Morgan, Piney View

