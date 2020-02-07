The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: 111 Coponiti St.

Armed robbery: 622 Neville St. (Beckley Loan)

Attempt to serve court document: 108 Walker Ave., 109 Fulton Ave.

Burglar alarm: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 622 Neville St. (Wakus Eye Center), 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge)

Check welfare: 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apts.), 100 block Rural Acres Drive

Civil assist: 102 Jerome Van Meter Drive

Court paper served: 109 Fulton Ave.

Deliver message: 178 Manor Drive

Disturbance: 115 Fairlawn Ave., 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven) 

Drug viiolation not in progress: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive

Fight: Rails to Trails

Found property: 622 S. Oakwood Ave. (St. Francis deSales School)

Larceny: 1001 S. Oakwood Ave. Apt. 1, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 131 Hager St. 

Lost property: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Mental problem: 309 Neville St.

Missing person: 209 Smoot Ave.

Motor vehicle accident: 100 block North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 603 N. Oakwood Ave., 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) 

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1800 block Harper Road

Panic/hold alarm: 112 Marshall Ave. (First Quality Pawn)

Parking violation: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Prowler: 100 N. Pike St., 509 Johnstown Road

Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) 

Special assignment: 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Klaus Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 Third Ave., 100 block City Avenue, 500 block South Fayette Street, 500 block Scott Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 Beckley Crossing, 2100 block Harper Road, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 708 S. Eisenhower Drive, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), 100 block Church Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street

Suspicious activity: 107 Mercer St., 422 City Ave., 103 Earwood St.

Suspicious person: 820 Johnstown Road, 100 block Mercer Street, 116 Pine St.

Threats: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH 4th floor), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Traffic stop: Massey Street/Wildwood Avenue, Witherspoon Street/Lambert Drive, 100 block City Avenue, 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)

Vehicle disabled: Rural Acres Drive/Mellon Street

Violation of domestic violence protection: 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

ATVs: Midway

B&E in progress: Coal City, Midway 

Burglary: Cool Ridge, Midway (2), Piney View

Disturbance: Colcord, Sophia, Harper Heights (2), Crab Orchard, Prosperity, Bradley (2), White Oak

Fraud: Shady Spring, Beckley 

Illegal burn: Midway (2) 

Improper registration: Beckley Junction

Larceny: Dry Hill 

Missing person: Ghent

MVA: Mabscott, Westview, Irish Mountain, Rock Creek, Tolleytown

Reckless driver: Prosperity 

Shoplifting: Bradley

Shots fired: Prosperity

Speeding vehicle: Crab Orchard

Stolen property: Cranberry

Structure fire: Midway

Suspicious activity: Blue Jay (2), Daniels

Suspicious person: Ghent, Cool Ridge

Suspicious vehicle: Westview, Daniels

Water rescue: East Gulf 

