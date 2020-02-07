The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 111 Coponiti St.
Armed robbery: 622 Neville St. (Beckley Loan)
Attempt to serve court document: 108 Walker Ave., 109 Fulton Ave.
Burglar alarm: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 622 Neville St. (Wakus Eye Center), 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge)
Check welfare: 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apts.), 100 block Rural Acres Drive
Civil assist: 102 Jerome Van Meter Drive
Court paper served: 109 Fulton Ave.
Deliver message: 178 Manor Drive
Disturbance: 115 Fairlawn Ave., 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven)
Drug viiolation not in progress: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive
Fight: Rails to Trails
Found property: 622 S. Oakwood Ave. (St. Francis deSales School)
Larceny: 1001 S. Oakwood Ave. Apt. 1, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 131 Hager St.
Lost property: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Mental problem: 309 Neville St.
Missing person: 209 Smoot Ave.
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 603 N. Oakwood Ave., 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1800 block Harper Road
Panic/hold alarm: 112 Marshall Ave. (First Quality Pawn)
Parking violation: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Prowler: 100 N. Pike St., 509 Johnstown Road
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Klaus Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 Third Ave., 100 block City Avenue, 500 block South Fayette Street, 500 block Scott Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 Beckley Crossing, 2100 block Harper Road, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 708 S. Eisenhower Drive, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), 100 block Church Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street
Suspicious activity: 107 Mercer St., 422 City Ave., 103 Earwood St.
Suspicious person: 820 Johnstown Road, 100 block Mercer Street, 116 Pine St.
Threats: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH 4th floor), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Traffic stop: Massey Street/Wildwood Avenue, Witherspoon Street/Lambert Drive, 100 block City Avenue, 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Vehicle disabled: Rural Acres Drive/Mellon Street
Violation of domestic violence protection: 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
ATVs: Midway
B&E in progress: Coal City, Midway
Burglary: Cool Ridge, Midway (2), Piney View
Disturbance: Colcord, Sophia, Harper Heights (2), Crab Orchard, Prosperity, Bradley (2), White Oak
Fraud: Shady Spring, Beckley
Illegal burn: Midway (2)
Improper registration: Beckley Junction
Larceny: Dry Hill
Missing person: Ghent
MVA: Mabscott, Westview, Irish Mountain, Rock Creek, Tolleytown
Reckless driver: Prosperity
Shoplifting: Bradley
Shots fired: Prosperity
Speeding vehicle: Crab Orchard
Stolen property: Cranberry
Structure fire: Midway
Suspicious activity: Blue Jay (2), Daniels
Suspicious person: Ghent, Cool Ridge
Suspicious vehicle: Westview, Daniels
Water rescue: East Gulf