The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 105 Truman Ave.
Abandoned vehicle: 126 Quarry St.
Alcohol violation: Teel Road/Brookwood Lane
Animal call: 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 600 block Scott Avenue
Attempt to serve court document: 203 Hartley Ave.
Burglar alarm: 3156 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God)
Burglary in progress: 300 Temple St.
Check welfare: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Motel), 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 1901 Harper Road (BB&T Bank), Raleigh County, 331 Burgess St.
Civil matter: 1710 Harper Road (RGH)
Disturbance: 220 Ellison Ave., 1905 Harper Road (Econolodge), Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, 1710 Harper Road (RGH), 1939 Harper Road (Travel Lodge), 301 Woodlawn Ave.
Domestic: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel Apt. 15), 702 F St. (2), 507 Hartley Ave.
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mental problem: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident injury: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
MVA leave scene: 19 Neil Jean Square, 319 Sunset Drive (Calvary Assembly of God Church)
Panhandling: 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)
Possible DUI: 100 block Barber Ave., 300 block South Heber Street
Reckless driver: 100 block Maxwell Hill Road
Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 500 block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Motel), 1939 Harper Road, 100 Park Ave., 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Hull Street, South Kanawha Street/McCreery Street, 300 block 3rd Avenue, 300 block 2nd Avenue, 100 block Hager Street, 100 block Patch Street, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Main Street, 100 block Teel Road, 100 block Hylton Lane
Speeding vehicle: 100 block Patton Drive
Stolen property: 3086 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection)
Suspicious person: 1808 Harper Road, 4140 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase Bank)
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Traffic stop: 100 block Williams Street, 1800 block Harper Road, Russell Street/Palmer Lane, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 100 3rd Ave., 100 Market Road, 100 block Beckley Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Neville Street, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block East Beckley Bypass, 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station), 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), 1700 bock Harper Road, 1937 Harper Road (One Stop)
Trespassing: 622 Johnstown Road (Little General)
Unwanted person: 521 Temple St., 201 E. C St., 1909 Harper Road (Roadway Inn)
Vehicle disabled: Terrill Street/Morris Avenue
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) (2)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Armed robbery: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Prosperity, Raleigh, Beckley, Slab Fork, Daniels
MVA: Sophia
Reckless driver: Raleigh, Beaver
Shoplifting: MacArthur (3)
Shooting: Slab Fork
Shots fired: Glen White
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Glen White
Threats: MacArthur
Vagrant reported: Harper Heights