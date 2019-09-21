The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

(Due to a problem with the new reporting system at BPD, no locations were provided with this report.)

Attempt to serve court document: 2

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 1

Burglar alarm: 3

Burglary not in progress: 1

Business check: 2

Check welfare: 7

Civil assist: 1

Disturbance: 2

Domestic violence petition served: 1

Eloped/walk away: 1

Escort: 1

Fight: 1

Foot patrol: 3

Found property: 3

Fraud: 1

Harassment: 1

Identity theft: 1

Intoxicated person: 1

Joyriding: 1

Larceny: 2

Loud music/noise: 1

Magistrate detail: 1

Mail run: 1

Motor vehicle accident: 2

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1

Panhandling: 1

Possible DUI: 1

Prowler: 1

Shoplifting: 3

Special assignment: 23

Suspicious activity: 2

Suspicious package: 1

Suspicious person: 2

Threats: 1

Tobacco violation: 1

Traffic stop: 16

Trespassing: 2

Unwanted person: 1

Vehicle disabled: 1

Warrant served: 1

Wildlife call: 1

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Beckley

Check welfare: Beaver, Bradley, Coal City, Crab Orchard, Harper Heights, Princewick, Stanaford

Disturbance: Bradley, Cabell Heights, Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard, Harper Heights, Naoma, Raleigh, Shady Spring

Domestic: Crab Orchard (2)

Extra patrol: Crab Orchard

Larceny: Beaver, Beckley, Daniels, Harper Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Ghent, Glen Daniel, Princewick

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)

Suspicious person: Beckley, Piney View

Trespassing: Daniels

Vandalism: Glen Morgan

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags