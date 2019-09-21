The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
(Due to a problem with the new reporting system at BPD, no locations were provided with this report.)
Attempt to serve court document: 2
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 1
Burglar alarm: 3
Burglary not in progress: 1
Business check: 2
Check welfare: 7
Civil assist: 1
Disturbance: 2
Domestic violence petition served: 1
Eloped/walk away: 1
Escort: 1
Fight: 1
Foot patrol: 3
Found property: 3
Fraud: 1
Harassment: 1
Identity theft: 1
Intoxicated person: 1
Joyriding: 1
Larceny: 2
Loud music/noise: 1
Magistrate detail: 1
Mail run: 1
Motor vehicle accident: 2
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1
Panhandling: 1
Possible DUI: 1
Prowler: 1
Shoplifting: 3
Special assignment: 23
Suspicious activity: 2
Suspicious package: 1
Suspicious person: 2
Threats: 1
Tobacco violation: 1
Traffic stop: 16
Trespassing: 2
Unwanted person: 1
Vehicle disabled: 1
Warrant served: 1
Wildlife call: 1
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Beckley
Check welfare: Beaver, Bradley, Coal City, Crab Orchard, Harper Heights, Princewick, Stanaford
Disturbance: Bradley, Cabell Heights, Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard, Harper Heights, Naoma, Raleigh, Shady Spring
Domestic: Crab Orchard (2)
Extra patrol: Crab Orchard
Larceny: Beaver, Beckley, Daniels, Harper Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Ghent, Glen Daniel, Princewick
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious person: Beckley, Piney View
Trespassing: Daniels
Vandalism: Glen Morgan