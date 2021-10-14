The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

 

No report provided.

------- 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Accident: Sophia

Burglar alarm: Stanaford, Beaver 

Counterfeit: Bradley

Destruction of property: Bolt

Disturbance: Glen Daniel, Pettry Bottom, Coal City, Bradley

Extra patrol: Calloway Heights, Soak Creek, Beckley

Fraud: Pleasant Hills

Juvenile problem: Maple Fork

Larceny: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley (2), Princewick, Bradley (2), Mabscott, Crab Orchard, Harper Park, Sophia

Parking complaint: Daniels

Shoplifting: Beckley, Beaver

Suspicious activity: Beaver, Glen Daniel, Raleigh, Sprague 

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard (2)

Suspicious vehicle: Fairdale

Threats: Dry Hill

Vagrant: Bradley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video