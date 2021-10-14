The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Accident: Sophia
Burglar alarm: Stanaford, Beaver
Counterfeit: Bradley
Destruction of property: Bolt
Disturbance: Glen Daniel, Pettry Bottom, Coal City, Bradley
Extra patrol: Calloway Heights, Soak Creek, Beckley
Fraud: Pleasant Hills
Juvenile problem: Maple Fork
Larceny: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley (2), Princewick, Bradley (2), Mabscott, Crab Orchard, Harper Park, Sophia
Parking complaint: Daniels
Shoplifting: Beckley, Beaver
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Glen Daniel, Raleigh, Sprague
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Fairdale
Threats: Dry Hill
Vagrant: Bradley