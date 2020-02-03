The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Four-wheeler: Bradley

Breaking and entering: Mabscott

Civil matter: Lanark

Destruction of property: Shady Spring

Disturbance: Shady Spring, Princewick, Cranberry, Beckley

Found property: Fairdale

Loud music/noise: Mount Tabor

Motor vehicle accident: Cabell Heights, Cool Ridge, Daniels

Road rage: Ghent

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)

Shots fired: Shady Spring

Suspicious person: Calloway Heights, MacArthur

Threats: Prosperity

Trespassing: Stanaford

Unwanted person: Sophia

