The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Alarm: 110 N. Heber St. (Federal Office Building)
Assault already occurred: 137 Washington St.
Attempt to locate: Raleigh County
Burglar alarm: 220 Ragland Road, 1221 S. Eisenhower Drive (Cardinal Pawnbrokers), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 9 Yellowwood Way (BodyWorks)
Business check: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts), 200 Prince St.
Check welfare: 227 Church St., 104 Prince St. (Carpenter's Corner)
Civil matter: 200 E. Prince St., 105 Hart St.
Counterfeit: 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Store)
Destruction of property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Disturbance: 121 Lode Drive, 5 Nell Jean Square
Domestic: 216 Eighth St., 100 block East Main Street
Drug violation in progress: 518 Prosperity Road Apt. 221
Drug violation not in progress: 211 Temple St.
Fight: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apts.)
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street, 100 block Prince Street (2)
Found property: 100 block St. Francis Lane
Illegal burn: 211 N. Vance Drive, 100 block Fifth Street
Larceny: 221 Edgewood Drive, 122 Church St.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mental/emotional/ps: 216 Eighth St., 1003 Scott Ave.
Motor vehicle accident injury: 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
MVA: 300 block Rural Acres Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, 207 Parkwood Drive
Parking violation: 828 F St., 200 block Nebraska Avenue
Person down: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Prowler: 104 Morris Ave.
Residence check: 211 Murray St.
Shoplifting: 19 Nell Jean Square (Smoker Friendly), 1330 N. Eisenohwer Drive (Walmart), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar Genearl Store, Beckley)
Special assignment: 100 block Earwood Street (2), 100 block Hager Street (3), 300 block Barber Avenue, 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Central Avenue, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street, 800 block F Street, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz, Beckley), Rails to Trails (4), 100 block Hull Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes, Beckley) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3),100 block Ninth Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Prince Street (2), 100 block Northwestern Avenue, 1500 block Harper Road
Suspicious activity: 203 Nebraska Ave.
Suspicious person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz, Beckley), 403 G St., Rails to Trails
Suspicious vehicle: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz, Beckley)
Traffic stop: Harper Road/Northwestern Avenue, 300 block McCulloch Drive, 100 Church St., 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Sisson Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, F Street/Terrill Street, 1500 block Harper Road,100 block South Heber Street, Main Street/South Kanawha Street
Unwanted person: 269 N. Eisenhower Drive (One Stop), 303 Woodlawn Ave., 317 Woodlawn Ave., 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apts.)
Wanted person: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Raleigh Sheriff’s Office
ATVs: Fairdale
B & E in progress: Pluto
Destruction of property: Beckley
Disturbance: Sandlick, Midway
Domestic: Bradley, Cool Ridge
Intoxicated person: Crab Orchard
Larceny: Calloway Heights
Lottering: Beaver
MVA: Sophia
MVA leaving the scene: Maple Fork
Prowler: Mabscott, Stanaford
Reckless driver: Beaver
Shots fired: Stanaford
Suspicious activity: Shady Spring
Suspicious person: MacArthur
Threats: MacArthur
Unwanted person: Oak Grove
Vandalize/destroy property: Fairdale