The following calls were made to police agencies on June 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: Hartley Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: Johnstown Road

Burglar alarm: 1340 N. Eisenhower Drive, Maxwell Hill Road (2)

Burglary not in progress: Fairlawn Avenue, Paint Street

Check welfare: 900 block North Eisenhower Drive

Deceased/found body: Goldcrest Drive

Disturbance: Harper Road/Dry Hill Road, Hickory Drive

Domestic: Fulton Avenue, Grove Avenue, Harper Road

Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital) (2)

Fight: Harper Road

Fireworks complaint: 100 block Combs Street, 100 block F Street, Reservoir Road

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Found property: 1106 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chili’s restaurant), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank)

Intoxicated person: 100 block South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Larceny: Wilson Street

Loud music/noise: Burgess Street, 300 block Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Missing person: Saxon Bolt Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 707 N. Kanawha St.

Noise complaint: South Oakwood Avenue (S Oakwood Apartments)

Out of control: Manor Drive (Pikeview Manor Apartments)

Reckless driver: Grove Avenue, 300 block Stanaford Road

Residence check: 100 block Reservation Avenue

Road rage: 300 block Pikeview Drive

Shots fired: Dock Street, 200 block Tolbert Street

Special assignment: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge) (2), 100 block Main Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Suspicious activity: 200 block Crescent Road

Suspicious person: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, Osprey Road

Suspicious vehicle: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)

Threats: Russell Street

Traffic stop: 200 block Central Avenue, 1000 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, East E Street/Miller Street, South Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 1700 block Harper Road, 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Hunter Street, mile marker 46 on Interstate 77 northbound, 100 block South Orchard Court, Ritter Drive/Tank Branch Road, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road

Vagrant: Reservation Avenue

Raleigh Sheriff’s Office

Breaking and entering: Stotesbury

Burglary: Beaver, Crab Orchard

Civil matter: Odd, Pettry Bottom

Custody complaint: Mabscott

Destruction of property: Raleigh

Disturbance: Beckley, Eccles, Mabscott, MacArthur, Sophia

Four-wheeler complaint: Harper Park, Jonben (2), Maple Fork, Sullivan

Larceny: Beaver, Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard

Loud music/noise complaint: Pluto

Motor vehicle accident: Glen Daniel, Sandlick

Reckless driver: Bragg, Naoma

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Harper Heights

Suspicious person: Beckley, Bradley (2)

Unwanted person: Beckley, Bradley, Cool Ridge, Price Hill, Sophia

