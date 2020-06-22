The following calls were made to police agencies on June 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Hartley Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Johnstown Road
Burglar alarm: 1340 N. Eisenhower Drive, Maxwell Hill Road (2)
Burglary not in progress: Fairlawn Avenue, Paint Street
Check welfare: 900 block North Eisenhower Drive
Deceased/found body: Goldcrest Drive
Disturbance: Harper Road/Dry Hill Road, Hickory Drive
Domestic: Fulton Avenue, Grove Avenue, Harper Road
Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital) (2)
Fight: Harper Road
Fireworks complaint: 100 block Combs Street, 100 block F Street, Reservoir Road
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Found property: 1106 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chili’s restaurant), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank)
Intoxicated person: 100 block South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: Wilson Street
Loud music/noise: Burgess Street, 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Missing person: Saxon Bolt Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 707 N. Kanawha St.
Noise complaint: South Oakwood Avenue (S Oakwood Apartments)
Out of control: Manor Drive (Pikeview Manor Apartments)
Reckless driver: Grove Avenue, 300 block Stanaford Road
Residence check: 100 block Reservation Avenue
Road rage: 300 block Pikeview Drive
Shots fired: Dock Street, 200 block Tolbert Street
Special assignment: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge) (2), 100 block Main Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Suspicious activity: 200 block Crescent Road
Suspicious person: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, Osprey Road
Suspicious vehicle: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank)
Threats: Russell Street
Traffic stop: 200 block Central Avenue, 1000 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, East E Street/Miller Street, South Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 1700 block Harper Road, 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Hunter Street, mile marker 46 on Interstate 77 northbound, 100 block South Orchard Court, Ritter Drive/Tank Branch Road, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road
Vagrant: Reservation Avenue
Raleigh Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering: Stotesbury
Burglary: Beaver, Crab Orchard
Civil matter: Odd, Pettry Bottom
Custody complaint: Mabscott
Destruction of property: Raleigh
Disturbance: Beckley, Eccles, Mabscott, MacArthur, Sophia
Four-wheeler complaint: Harper Park, Jonben (2), Maple Fork, Sullivan
Larceny: Beaver, Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard
Loud music/noise complaint: Pluto
Motor vehicle accident: Glen Daniel, Sandlick
Reckless driver: Bragg, Naoma
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Harper Heights
Suspicious person: Beckley, Bradley (2)
Unwanted person: Beckley, Bradley, Cool Ridge, Price Hill, Sophia