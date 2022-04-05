The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
Assault: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Attempt to serve warrant: S. Heber St., 5th St., S. Heber St.
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), Scott Ave. (2), 100 Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican), Murray St., Perdue St., Willow Lane
Burglary in progress: Hargrove St., Miller St.
Business check: S. Fayette St.
Check welfare: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH), Mondorf Ave.
Domestic: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Drug investigate: Sunrise Ave.
Drug violation not in progress: Johnstown Rd. and Temple St.
DUI investigate: S. Kanawha St.
DVP served: Clyde St.
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (4), 1700 block Harper Rd. (2), 500 block Neville St. (3), 201 Templeview Dr. (United Methodist Temple Church), 200 block Park Ave., 100 block Maplewood Lane (2), 200 block Maplewood Lane (2), 1300 block Harper Rd., 100 block E St., 200 Block E St., 100 block F St. (2), 200 block F St., 100 block G St. (3), 200 block G St., 100 block Hargrove St. (3), 100 block Temple St., 1 Rails to Trails (3), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (3), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 300 block Orchard Ave., 200 block Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas) (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Meadows Court, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 503 Neville St. (Big Parking Garage), 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight Country Club), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s)
Follow up call: Greenbrier Court
Found property: Harper Rd.
Harassment: S. Vance Dr.
Juvenile problems: Galleria Plaza
Larceny: Rural Acres Dr.
Magistrate detail: Main St. (2)
Overdose: Earwood St.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (3)
Shots fired: St. Johns Court
Suspicious activity: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Suspicious person: New River Town Center, Sigmund St.
Traffic stop: 100 block Leslie C. Gates, 400 block Neville St., 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s), S. Kanawha St. and Larew Ave., 300 block Prince St., 600 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 1300 block Harper Rd., 700 block W. Neville St., 300 block Neville St., Neville St. and Leslie C. Gates, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Hubbard St., 100 block Queen Anne Dr., 500 block Ewart Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Sisson St., Pikeview Dr. and Holliday Dr., 100 block Poplar St., 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. and Stanaford Rd., N. Kanawha St. and Croft St., 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 4036 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Burger King) (2), S. Fayette St. and 2nd St., 600 block S. Fayette St.
Unknown LE problem: F St.
Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Vandalism/destruction of property: 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger)
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Grandview
Destruction of property: Mt. Tabor, Beckley
Extra patrol: Beckley
Found property: Glen View
Gas drive off: Glen Daniel,
Harassment: Princewick, Soak Creek
MVA with fluids: Beaver, Terry
Suspicious person: Dry Hill, Bradley
Traffic stop: MacArthur, Beckley
Trespassing: Fairdale