The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal bites: 515 Woodlawn Ave.
Attempt to serve warrant: 275 N. Eisenhower Drive, 206 Hartley Ave.
Burglar alarm: 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary), 224 Grove Ave., 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 1118 Maxwell Hill Road, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)
Burglary in progress: 206 Maryland Ave., 104 Ringleben St.
Check welfare: 100 Curtis Ave., 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge)
Civil matter: 519 Temple St.
Counterfeit: 19 Nell Jean Square (Smoker Friendly)
Disturbance: 4050 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Peking Chinese Buffet), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue
Domestic: 234 S. Heber St., 101 Sour St., 105 Truman Ave. (2)
Fight: 100 Hylton Lane
Found property: 201 Bero Ave.
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Intoxicated person: 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: 103 Alexander Lane
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
No driver's license: 100 block Sour Street
Panic/hold alarm: 209 Wickham Ave.
Reckless driver: Fayette County, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: 253 S. Heber St.
Special assignment: 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block City Avenue (3), 100 block Clyde Street, 200 block Clyde Street, 500 block South Fayette Street (2), 600 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army), 100 block Hargrove Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 1939 Harper Road (2), South Heber Street/Earwood Street (2), 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Holliday Drive, 100 block Main Street, 200 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street (4), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (7), 100 block Park Avenue (2), Rails to Trails (4), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (6), 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Vine Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Westwood Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (3)
Suspicious activity: 909 Hartley Ave., 209.5 Woodlawn Ave. Apt. B
Suspicious person: 600 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Rails to Trails
Threats: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Traffic light problem: 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: Central Avenue/Ellison Avenue, Church Street/South Kanawha Street, City Avenue/James Street, 400 block City Avenue, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive (across from Liberty), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 600 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army), 1200 block Harper Road, 1709 Harper Road (Med Express), 1907 Harper Road (Howard Johnson), 850 Independence Road (Independence High School), 700 block North Kanawha Street, 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), South Kanawha Street/G Street, 400 block Maxwell Hill Road, South Oakwood (RCBD), Park Avenue/Meadows Court, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Gate Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street, 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's downtown), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 4000 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Avenue/Second Street, Sisson Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 400 block Third Avenue, 100 block Virginia Street, 900 block Woodlawn Avenue
Warrant served: 100 block City Avenue
Wildlife complaint: 1800 block Harper Road
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Abandoned vehicle: Surveyor
Civil matter: Crab Orchard, Fairdale
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Grandview, Harper Heights, Prosperity, Sandlick, Shady Spring
Found property: Dry Hill
Fraud: MacArthur
Joyriding: Amigo, Lester
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Shady Spring (2)
Reckless driver: Fayette
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Fairdale
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley, Sweeneysburg