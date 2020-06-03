The following calls were made to police agencies on June 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 222 Hargrove St.
Animal call unknown: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Assault already occurred: Hargrove St.
Attempt to locate: S. Fayette St.
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Olive Garden), Rural Acres Dr. (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 2015 Harper Rd. (Campestre)
Burglary in progress: S. Fayette St.
Check welfare: Johnstown Rd., 130 Beckley Xing (Sally Beauty Supply), Plumley Ave., 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn)
Disturbance: Hargrove St., S. Oakwood Ave. (S. Oakwood Apts.), N. Kanawha St., Mercer St.
Follow up call: 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes), 400 block Ewart Ave., 2nd Ave.
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Harassment: Prince St.
Intox person: 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes), Lewis-Ritchie Dr., Hager St.
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 222 Main St.
Mental problem: Scott Ave.
MVA: Main St. and S. Kanawha St.
Motor vehicle accident in progress: 2400 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA leave the scene: 400 block Ewart Ave., Indecent exposure: 1018 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Food Lion)
Prowler: Murray St.
Reckless driver: 100 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 5400 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Shots fired: Woodlawn Ave.
Sick (specify): Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Special assignment: 1100 block Scott Ave., 100 block Vine St., 400 block Neville St., 200 block Hargrove St., 100 block Barber Ave., Plumley Ave., 200 block Beaver Ave., 100 Beckwoods Dr. (Beckley Housing Authority), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 1100 block Scott Ave., Earwood St., 100 block Mool Ave., 100 block Nebraska Ave., 500 Scott Ave., Rails to Trails (2), 1900 block Harper Rd., 300 block Stanaford Rd., Cranberry Creek Center, 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 1200 block N. Eisenhower Dr. (Cranberry Creek Shopping Center), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams) (2), 1018 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Food Lion), 100 block Teel Rd., 100 block Carriage Dr., 500 Ewart Ave., 1939 Harper Rd., 100 block S. Heber St., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 300 block Scott Ave., 100 block Hylton Lane
Suspicious activity: Neville St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz),
Suspicious vehicle: 2nd Ave. and Park Ave., 300 block Temple St.
Traffic stop: 1500 block S. Kanawha St., 500 block S. Fayette St. (2), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 500 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 10 Pikeview Dr. (Beckley Fire Dept.), 200 block Harper Rd. (2), Harper Rd. and Hylton Lane, 2000 block Harper Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Walker Ave., McCreery St. and S. Fayette St., Scott Ave. and E. Prince St.
Trespassing: 4277 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Harbor Freight Tools)
Violation of DVP: S. Fayette St.
Warrant served: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
l l l
Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
B&E: Glen View
Burglary: Sophia, Daniels
Civil matter: Calloway Heights, Sundial
Custody complaint: Glen White
Disturbance: Prosperity, East Gulf, Glen View, Dry Hill, Coal City
Four wheeler complaint: Beaver (2), Glen Morgan
MVA: Blue Jay, Surveyor
Reckless driver: Prosperity, Mount Tabor, Daniels, Bradley
Suspicious person: Mabscott
Trespassing: Surveyor
Unwanted person: Soak Creek, Harper Heights, Fairdale