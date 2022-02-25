The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
Assault: Neville St. (BCPD), Harper Rd. (Kroger), Galleria Plaza
Attempt to serve warrant: Grant St.
Broken down vehicle: Stanaford Rd. and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Burglar alarm: Harper Rd. (Little General/Burger King), Beckley Plaza (Patty’s), Sunset Dr., N. Eisenhower Dr., Teel Rd.
Business check: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Marion St., E St., Freeman St.
Civil matter: Paint St.
Destruction of property: Virginia St.
Disturbance: Stanaford Rd. (BARH), Woodlawn Ave., Morris Ave.
Drug investigate: 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Drug violation: Maplewood Lane
DUI investigate: 100 block Harper Park Dr.
Extra patrol: 400 block Neville St., 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (5), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (5), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (5), 200 block E St., 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 500 block Neville St. (5), 100 block Patch St., 600 block S. Fayette St., Woodlawn Ave., 200 block Veterans Ave., 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Edgewood Dr., 1 Rails to Trails, 300 block City Ave., 100 block S. Oakwood Ave., 1900 block Harper Rd.
Larceny: S. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Commission on Aging), Hargrove St.
Magistrate detail: Main St.
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA leave the scene: Appalachian Dr. (Goodwill), Pikeview Dr. (State Police)
MVA private lot: 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
MVA with injury: Central Ave. and Virginia St.
MVA without fluid/injury: 200 block New Jersey Ave.,4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Noise complaint: Reservoir Rd.
Overdose: Johnston St.
Parking complaint: N. Fayette St. and Main St.
Pursuit: Virginia St. and Central Ave.
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Kohls Department Store) (3)
Special assignment: Stanaford Rd. (WWHS)
Suspicious person: N. Kanawha St. and Prince St.
Threats: Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Traffic control: 100 block Stanaford Rd.
Traffic stop: 400 block Ewart Ave., Elm St. and Rural Acres Dr., 100 block Murray St., 200 block Veterans Ave. (2), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), 100 block Harper Park Dr.
Transport mental: Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Trespassing: Sunrise Ave.
Warrant served: Grady Ave. (2), 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2)
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
Burglar alarm: Harper Park, Lanark, Dry Hill
Disturbance: Soak Creek, Beckley, Beaver, Dry Hill
Extra patrol: Fitzpatrick
Harassment: Calloway Heights, Eccles
Illegal burn: Mead
Intoxicated person: Fitzpatrick, Beaver
Larceny: Blue Jay, Shady Spring
MVA: Glen Daniel, Surveyor
Reckless driver: Bradley
Shoplifting: Beaver, Harper Heights
Suspicious activity: Sophia, Beaver
Suspicious person: Calloway Heights, Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Coal City