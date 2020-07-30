The following calls were made to police agencies on July 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Office
Accident reported: Beckley
ATVs: Daniels
Barking dog: Colcord
Burglary reported: Beckley
Destruction of property: Harper Park
Disturbance: Bolt, Beaver, Rhodell, Eccles
Fraud: Ghent
Intoxicated person: MacArthur
Larceny: Harper
MVA: Beaver (2), Mabscott, Midway, Bradley (2), Daniels, Slab Fork, Shady Spring
Prowler: Harper Heights
Reckless driver: Beaver, Glen Daniel
Shoplifting: Beaver
Shots fired: Rock Creek, Bradley
Speeding vehicle: Fairdale
Stolen vehicle: Cool Ridge, Raleigh County
Suspicious activity: Bradley
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge
Threats: Bradley
Unwanted person: Harper Park, MacArthur
Unwanted presence: Shady Spring, Soak Creek