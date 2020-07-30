The following calls were made to police agencies on July 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Office

Accident reported: Beckley

ATVs: Daniels

Barking dog: Colcord

Burglary reported: Beckley

Destruction of property: Harper Park

Disturbance: Bolt, Beaver, Rhodell, Eccles

Fraud: Ghent

Intoxicated person: MacArthur

Larceny: Harper

MVA: Beaver (2), Mabscott, Midway, Bradley (2), Daniels, Slab Fork, Shady Spring

Prowler: Harper Heights

Reckless driver: Beaver, Glen Daniel

Shoplifting: Beaver

Shots fired: Rock Creek, Bradley

Speeding vehicle: Fairdale

Stolen vehicle: Cool Ridge, Raleigh County

Suspicious activity: Bradley

Suspicious person: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge

Threats: Bradley

Unwanted person: Harper Park, MacArthur

Unwanted presence: Shady Spring, Soak Creek

