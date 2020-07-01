The following calls were made to police agencies on June 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call unknown: Ewart Ave (Willbrian Apts.)
Assault already occurred: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Dunkin Donuts)
Assist other department: Nell Jean Square
Attempt to serve court document: Hodges St.
Attempt to serve DVP: Neville St. (BCPD), Main St. (2), N. Kanawha St. (Beckley Newspapers)
B&E not in progress: Business St. (Alpha Rental Properties)
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Dr., Bypass Plaza, Hartley Ave.
Burglary in progress: Woodlawn Ave.
Business check: Harper Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School)
Check welfare: Heber St.
Destruction of property: Harper Rd. (Econolodge)
Disturbance: Harper Rd. (Econolodge), Fayette St., Church St.
Domestic: Park Ave., Maplewood Lane
Fireworks complaint: W. Neville St. and Virginia St.
Four wheeler: Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine)
Fraud: Temple St.
Harassment: S. Heber St.
Illegal dumping: Woodlawn Ave.
Larceny: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Litter specify: Clarence S. Meadows Memorial Blvd. and Levels Lane
Loud music/noise: Charles St.
Magistrate Detail: Main St.
Mail Run: Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA: Stanaford Rd.
MVA in progress: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA leave the scene: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Parking violation: Ellison Ave.
Prowler: Dock St.
Radar patrol: Larew Ave.
Reckless driver: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), S. Eisenhower Dr.
Shots fired: S. Fayette St., F St. and Rice St.
Special assignment: Harper Rd., Harper Rd. (Kroger), Hartley Ave., Ewart Ave., Patch St. (2), Barber Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams) (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), Rails to Trails, Greenwood Dr., Neville St., F St., Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), Greenwood Dr. (2), N. Eisenhower Dr., Pine St., Johnstown Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Walgreens), Orchard Ave., Neville St.
Speeding vehicle: Larew Ave.
Stolen vehicle: Scott Ridge Rd.
Suspicious activity: Dock St., Stanaford Rd. (BARH), Beaver Ave., Beckley Ave.
Suspicious person: Beckley Xing (TJ Maxx)
Threats: Wilkes Ave.
Traffic stop: Berry St. and N. Kanawha St., Harper Rd. (3), Grove Ave., Harper Rd. and Hickory Dr., Prince St., Robert C. Byrd Dr., Walker Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., N. Kanawha St., Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), S. Fayette St. and Cawley St., 2nd St., Ewart Ave. and Patton Dr.
Vehicle disabled: Ewart Ave. and Patton Dr.
Wanted person: Prince St. (Adult Probation)
l l l
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
B&E: Mabscott, Harper Heights
Brandishing: MacArthur
Civil matter: Lanark, Harper Heights, MacArthur, Fairdale
Disturbance: Ghent, Bradley, Shady Spring
Found property: Fitzpatrick
Fraud: Beckley
Joyriding: Stanaford
Larceny: Beckley, Soak Creek
MVA: Beckley, Crow
Reckless driver: White Oak, Prosperity
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Speeding vehicle: Stanaford
Stolen vehicle: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Sophia, Beaver (2), Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring, Lester, MacArthur