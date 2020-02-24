The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

No report provided. 

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Burglary: Cool Ridge

Destruction of property: Fairdale

Disturbance: Daniels (2), Colcord 

Found property: Harper Heights

Motorcycle complaint: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident: Irish Mountain 

Shoplifting: MacArthur 

Suspicious activity: Midway

Suspicious person: Clear Creek 

Suspicious vehicle: Bradley (2)

