The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Cool Ridge
Destruction of property: Fairdale
Disturbance: Daniels (2), Colcord
Found property: Harper Heights
Motorcycle complaint: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Irish Mountain
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Midway
Suspicious person: Clear Creek
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley (2)