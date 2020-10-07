The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Hargrove St.
Attempt to serve DVP warrant: Mankin Ave.
Background investigation: 501 Neville St. (BCPD) (2)
Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Burglar alarm: Business St., Harper Rd., Willow Lane, S. Kanawha St.
Burglary in progress: S. Oakwood Ave.
Burglary not in progress: Prince St.
Check welfare: Hickory Dr., F St. and Patch St.
Civil matter: Prillerman Ave.
Disturbance: Grant St., 100 block Beaver Ave.
Domestic: S. Vance Dr., Hill St., Hill St., Earhart St., Woodlawn Ave.
Found property: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Fraud: Whippoorwill Place
Intruder: Lewis St.
Larceny: Neville St., 501 Neville St. (BCPD), Templeview Dr.
Loud music/noise: F St.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Mental problem: Woodlawn Ave.
MVA in parking lot: Bypass Plaza, 1200 block S. Kanawha St.
Overdose: Prince St.
Panhandling: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Residence check: Forrest Ave.
School Zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 205 Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Special assignment: 100 block Smoot Ave. (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr. (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr. (2), 200 block Vine St., 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger), 100 block Virginia St.
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Beckley Plaza
Threats: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Traffic stop: Powerline Dr. and E. Prince St., 500 block Neville St., Prince St. and N. Kanawha St., 2nd St. and 3rd Ave., Beckley Xing, Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Unwanted person: Antonio Ave., 3rd Ave., Harper Rd.
Vin verification: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
l l l
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Brandishing: Fireco
Disturbance: Beaver, Crab Orchard
Fraud: Eccles, Calloway Heights
MVA: Bradley, Mabscott, Beckley
Parking complaint: Surveyor
Possible DUI: Daniels
Suspicious person: MacArthur, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Prosperity
Unwanted person: Glen White, Bradley, Beckley, Harper Park