The following calls were made to police agencies on April 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abuse of an elder person: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Assault already occurred: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Burglar alarm: 402 Second St. (Creager Tire)
Burglary in progress: Edgewood Drive
Burglary not in progress: Mercer Street
Check welfare: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Civil assist: Ann Street
Disturbance: 300 block Stanaford Road
Domestic: Burgess Street, Hartley Avenue
Followup call: Walnut Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Larceny: 500 block Neville Street, Northwestern Avenue, 4244 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Advance Auto Parts)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Motorcycle complaint: Reservoir Road
Overdose: Earwood Street
Reckless driver: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods)
Special assignment: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Antonio Avenue (2), 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 300 Beckley Plaza, 100 block Booker Street, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Ellison Avenue, Falcon Circle, South Fayette Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, 2301 S. Fayette St. (Shooters Roost), Grant Street/Hoover Street, 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department) (2), 1700 block Harper Road, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger) (3), 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 100 block Hartley Avenue (2), 100 block South Heber Street (3), Hoover Street/Grant Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Mills Avenue, Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 600 block Neville Street, 300 block New Jersey Avenue, 100 block Northwestern Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue/City Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, Oriole Place, 100 block Plumley Avenue, Prince Street, Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Scott Avenue (2), 100 block Sheridan Avenue, 100 block Teel Road, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Thornton Street, 100 block Vine Street
Stalking: Mills Avenue
Suspicious activity: 400 block Temple Street
Suspicious person: 222 Hargrove St., Walnut Street
Threats: Johnston Street, Mills Avenue
Traffic stop: 2003 Harper Road (Fujiyama Japanese Steak House)
Unwanted person: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beaver
Civil matter: Fireco, Midway
Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Maple Fork, Pluto, Rhodell, Shady Spring, Stanaford
Joyriding: Eccles
Larceny: Glen Daniel
Motor vehicle accident: Daniels (2), Ghent, Shady Spring (2)
Shoplifting: Beaver, Beckley
Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel
Suspicious person: Daniels
Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford, Tams
Unwanted person: Bradley, Sophia