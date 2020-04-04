The following calls were made to police agencies on April 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: 416 S. Fayette St.
Attempted burglary: 159 Beckwoods Drive
Barking dog: 1202 Maxwell Hill Road
Breaking and entering not in progress: 329 Prince St.
Burglar alarm: 221 Pikeview Drive, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 402 Second St. (Creager Tire)
Burglary not in progress: 449 Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Business check: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 216 Myers Ave.
Civil assist: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Civil matter: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Counterfeit: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods)
Disturbance: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road), 201 Second Ave.
Domestic: Clyde Street, North Fayette Street, Truman Avenue
Fight: 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug pharmacy)
Follow-up call: 201 S. Eisenhower Drive
Larceny: 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments), 414 N. Kanawha St.
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motorcycle complaint: 300 block Reservoir Road
Motor vehicle accident: 1000 block South Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Thomas Street, Neville Street/Naff Lane, 501 Ragland Road
Reckless driver: 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Road hazard: mile marker 133 Interstate 64 eastbound
Special assignment: 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block City Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), Falcon Circle, 100 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger) (4), 1802 Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 1939 Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street (3), 100 block Homewood Drive (2), 100 block Hylton Lane, Hylton Lane/Harper Road, 100 block Johnstown Road (3), 100 block Lucas Drive, 100 block Mool Avenue (2), 300 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (downtown) (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School) (2), 100 block Pikeview Drive, 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center), 100 block Plumley Avenue, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Teel Road (2), 300 block Third Avenue, 100 block Thornton Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Witherspoon Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious activity: 125 Clyde St.
Suspicious person: 100 Bill Baker Way, 611 Temple St.
Suspicious vehicle: 206 Hedrick St.
Threats: 113 Freeman St.
Traffic stop: 800 block South Fayette Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: 211 Barber Ave., 402 Third Ave. (Home Furniture)
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Fairdale
Civil matter: Bradley
Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Eunice, Grandview, Midway, Sophia, Stanaford
Larceny: Tolleytown
Loud music/noise complaint: Cool Ridge
Noise complaint: Sprague
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, Beckley
Unwanted person: Beaver, Beckley