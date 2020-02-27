The following calls were made to police agencies Feb. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 1001 Scott Ave.
Alarm specify: 504 S. Fayette St. (Al’s Pawn Shop)
Assault already occurred: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Assist other department: 107 Valley View Dr., 102 Smoot Ave.
Attempt to serve DVP: 1030 Woodlawn Ave.
Bomb threat: 101 S. Eisenhower Dr. (FMRS)
Burglar alarm: 210 Perdue St., 1024 S. Fayette St., 129 Main St. (United National Bank)
Burglary in progress: 1114 Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel)
Check welfare: 401 Adair St. (Beckley Street Dept.)
Civil matter: 1208 Johnstown Rd.
Disturbance: 400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Domestic: 1106 S. Fayette St., 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 123 Cannaday St., 3133 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General)
Drug investigation: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Eloped/walk away: 306 Syanaford Rd. (BARH)
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (big parking garage)
Fraud: 101 S. Eisenhower Dr. (FMRS), 4261 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (United National Bank)
Harassment: 909 W. Neville St.
Larceny: 402 City Ave., 331 Mankin Ave.
Lost/stolen registration: 3413 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Mail Run: 222 Main St., 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Motor vehicle accident in progress: 310 3rd. Ave. (Beckley Fire Depart. Station 1), 600 block S. Fayette St.
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 100 block New River Town Center, 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Possible DUI: 400 Stanaford Rd.
Shooting: 304 E St.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Special assignment: 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (6), 100 block Beckley Xing, 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), Rails to Trails (4), 100 block City Ave., 100 block S. Heber St., 100 block Orchard Ave., 1000 block Scott Ave., 100 block Main St., 100 3rd. Ave., 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Fairlawn Ave., 1900 block Harper Rd., 502 Neville St. (big parking garage) (2), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 100 block Patch St., 100 block Holliday Dr., Woodlawn Ave., 100 block Worley Rd., 100 block Burgess St., 300 block 3rd Ave., 104 Kiser St. (BCPD garage), Wildwood Ave., 110 Freeman St.
Stabbing: Boone County
Suspicious person: 1800 block Harper Rd. (2), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2958 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1501 Harper Rd.
Threats: 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), 501 Neville St. (BCPD), 902 W. Neville St.
Traffic light problem: Ragland Rd. and Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Traffic stop: 700 block S. Kanawha St., 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), 100 block S. Fayette St., 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 block Harper Rd., 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 500 block S. Fayette St., 2400 Robert C. Byrd Dr., Park Ave. and 1st. Ave., Johnstown Rd. and Lincoln St., 2900 bock Robert C. Byrd Dr., 600 block S. Fayette St., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Unwanted person: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Go-Mart)
Vagrant: 224 S South Heber St.
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
l l l
Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Office
Assault: Glen Daniel, Mabscott
Attempted burglary: Rhodell
Burglary: Irish Mountain
Disturbance: Glen Daniel (2), Fairdale (2), Prosperity, Dry Hill, Bradley
Destruction of property: Fairdale, Beckley
Found property: Bradley, Mount Tabor
Fraud: Fairdale
Larceny: Beckley (2)
Motorcycle complaint: Midway, Mount Tabor, Bradley (2)
MVA: Shady Spring, Sophia
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Shots fired: Eccles
Speeding vehicle: Glen Morgan
Suspicious person: Fairdale, Glen White
Suspicious vehicle: Fairdale
Vehicle disabled: Irish Mountain