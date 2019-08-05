The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported. 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: 409 Lewis Ritchie Drive

Assist other department: 308 Kessinger St.

Assault: 209 Woodlawn Ave.

Burglar alarm: 700 S. Oakwood Ave.

Burglar alarm, residential/commercial: 114 E. Main St.

Burglary in progress: 100 Ridge Ave.

Burglary not in progress: 201 E. C St.

Business check: City Avenue, 1732 Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2922 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Check welfare: 26 Bypass Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive, 1034 Eisenhower Drive, 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive, 205 Ewart Ave., 300 S. Heber St., 208 Sixth St.

Civil matter: 100 Main St.

CPR adult: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive

Destruction of property: 312 Kessinger St.

Disturbance: 202 S. Eisenhower Drive, 526 Manor Drive

Domestic: 109 1/2 Fairlawn Ave., 113 Klaus St., 526 Manor Drive

Drug violation in progress: 357 Ellison Ave.

DUI/towed vehicle: 404 Third Ave.

DVP served: 1200 Airport Road

Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road

Fight in progress: 221 Pikeview Drive

Foot patrol: Earwood Street

Found property: 794 Ritter Drive

Larceny: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Obstructing: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Open container: Woodlawn Avenue

Open door/window: Johnstown Road

Possession of controlled substance: Rails to Trails

Possible DUI: Corridor L

Reckless driver: East Beckley Bypass

Robbery occurred earlier: 304 E St.

Shoplifting: 308 Beckley Plaza, 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive

Shots fired: South Fayette Street, Neville Street

Special assignment: Eighth Street, Hager Street, 1920 Harper Road, Hartley Avenue, Klaus Street, Main Street (4), Nebraska Avenue, Neville Street, 126 New River Town Center, Ninth Street, Prince Street (2), Rails to Trails

Speeding vehicles: Hartley Avenue

Suspicious person: Appalachian Drive, Rails to Trails (2), 306 Stanaford Road, 308 N. Vance Drive

Tampering with auto: 110 Coponiti St.

Threats: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: Harper Road, South Kanawha Street

Unconscious/syncope: 212 Larew Ave.

Unresponsive: 613 S. Fayette St.

Unwanted presence: 303 Woodlawn Ave.

Warrant served for another jurisdiction: 501 Neville St.

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Check welfare: Beckley, Bradley (2), Coal City, Daniels, Fairdale, Glen Daniel, Mabscott, MacArthur, Midway, Stanaford

Destruction of property: Beaver, Bradley, Daniels, Ghent

Disturbance: Beckley (2), Bradley (2), Eccles (2), Glen Daniel (2), Mabscott (2), Sullivan, Trap Hill

Found property: Beaver

Fraud: Stotesbury

Larceny: Bradley, Cool Ridge, MacArthur, Naoma, Prosperity

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Coal River, Daniels, Rock Creek

Reckless driver: Glen Daniel, Prosperity

Suspicious activity: Pemberton

Suspicious person: Daniels, Glen Daniel, Mabscott

Threats: Mabscott

Trespassing: Stanaford

