The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 409 Lewis Ritchie Drive
Assist other department: 308 Kessinger St.
Assault: 209 Woodlawn Ave.
Burglar alarm: 700 S. Oakwood Ave.
Burglar alarm, residential/commercial: 114 E. Main St.
Burglary in progress: 100 Ridge Ave.
Burglary not in progress: 201 E. C St.
Business check: City Avenue, 1732 Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2922 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: 26 Bypass Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive, 1034 Eisenhower Drive, 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive, 205 Ewart Ave., 300 S. Heber St., 208 Sixth St.
Civil matter: 100 Main St.
CPR adult: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive
Destruction of property: 312 Kessinger St.
Disturbance: 202 S. Eisenhower Drive, 526 Manor Drive
Domestic: 109 1/2 Fairlawn Ave., 113 Klaus St., 526 Manor Drive
Drug violation in progress: 357 Ellison Ave.
DUI/towed vehicle: 404 Third Ave.
DVP served: 1200 Airport Road
Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road
Fight in progress: 221 Pikeview Drive
Foot patrol: Earwood Street
Found property: 794 Ritter Drive
Larceny: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Obstructing: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Open container: Woodlawn Avenue
Open door/window: Johnstown Road
Possession of controlled substance: Rails to Trails
Possible DUI: Corridor L
Reckless driver: East Beckley Bypass
Robbery occurred earlier: 304 E St.
Shoplifting: 308 Beckley Plaza, 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive
Shots fired: South Fayette Street, Neville Street
Special assignment: Eighth Street, Hager Street, 1920 Harper Road, Hartley Avenue, Klaus Street, Main Street (4), Nebraska Avenue, Neville Street, 126 New River Town Center, Ninth Street, Prince Street (2), Rails to Trails
Speeding vehicles: Hartley Avenue
Suspicious person: Appalachian Drive, Rails to Trails (2), 306 Stanaford Road, 308 N. Vance Drive
Tampering with auto: 110 Coponiti St.
Threats: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: Harper Road, South Kanawha Street
Unconscious/syncope: 212 Larew Ave.
Unresponsive: 613 S. Fayette St.
Unwanted presence: 303 Woodlawn Ave.
Warrant served for another jurisdiction: 501 Neville St.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Check welfare: Beckley, Bradley (2), Coal City, Daniels, Fairdale, Glen Daniel, Mabscott, MacArthur, Midway, Stanaford
Destruction of property: Beaver, Bradley, Daniels, Ghent
Disturbance: Beckley (2), Bradley (2), Eccles (2), Glen Daniel (2), Mabscott (2), Sullivan, Trap Hill
Found property: Beaver
Fraud: Stotesbury
Larceny: Bradley, Cool Ridge, MacArthur, Naoma, Prosperity
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Coal River, Daniels, Rock Creek
Reckless driver: Glen Daniel, Prosperity
Suspicious activity: Pemberton
Suspicious person: Daniels, Glen Daniel, Mabscott
Threats: Mabscott
Trespassing: Stanaford