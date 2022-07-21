The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Arrest list reason: Robert CV. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Subway)
Assault: S. Eisenhower Dr. (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Attempt to locate: 100 block Johnstown Rd., F St.
Attempt to serve warrant: Neville St. (BCPD)
B&E not in progress: S. Fayette St.
Burglar alarm: Larew Ave.
Burglary in progress: N. Oakwood Ave.
Check welfare: Bostic Ave., 1700 block Harper Rd., Foote St.
Child abuse/neglect: Prudential Dr.
Civil assist: Stanaford Rd. (BARH) (2)
Customer complaint: Monroe Ave.
Destruction of property: Stanaford Rd. (BARH), Neville St. (BCPD)
Disturbance: 100 block Fairlawn Ave., S. Kanawha St. and City National Bank, Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), S. Oakwood Ave.
Domestic: Murray St.
Extra patrol: 100 block Larew Ave., 500 block Carriage Dr., 100 block S. Kanawha St., New Jersey Ave. (Beckley City Police Shooting Range) (2), 100 block Johnstown Rd., 500 block Neville St. (3), 600 block Woodlawn Ave., 100 block Larew Ave. (2), Neville St. (Big Parking Garage), 400 block Neville St., 100 block F St., 100 block Patch St. (2), 300 block Neville St., 300 block Larew Ave., 1 Rails to Trails (2), 300 block Temple St., 100 block Hartley Ave. (2), 1900 block Harper Rd.
Found property: Hull St.
Intoxicated person: 200 block Wood St. (2)
Intruder: Hargrove St.
K9 Unit: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Veterans Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. and Rural Acres Dr., S. Kanawha St. and Johnstown Rd.
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
Mental problem: Graham St.
MVA with injury: 600 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
MVA without fluid/injury: New River Town Center (Ollies Bargain Outlet), 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Overdose: S. Fayette St.
Panic/hold alarm: Beckley Xing (Rent A Center)
Radar patrol: 200 block Larew Ave.
Shots fired: 100 block Patch St., Smoot Ave. (2)
Special assignment: S. Eisenhower Dr. (FMRS)
Speeding vehicle: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Stolen property: S. Kanawha St.
Suspicious activity: Truman Ave., Missouri Ave., Franklin Ave., Woodlawn Ave., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Suspicious package: S. Fayette St.
Suspicious person: Johnstown Rd. (TKR Oral Surgeon)
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Walgreens), Beaver Ave. and West Virginia St. (2), Highland St. and Beaver Ave. (2), S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 700 block S. Fayette St., 100 block Clark St., S. Fayette St. and Barber Ave., Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. and Joe L. Smith Dr., Paint St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 300 block Johnstown Rd., 100 block McCreery St., 100 block Powerline Dr., 100 block Tolbert St., 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block S. Fayette St., 2nd St. and Woodlawn Ave., Temple St. and Scott Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. and Rural Acres, S. Kanawha St. and Johnstown Rd., 100 block E Prince St.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Department
Accident with injury: Glen Daniel
B&E in progress: Princewick
Burglar alarm: Coal City
Burglary in progress: Sullivan
Burglary not in progress: Fairdale
Disturbance: Prosperity
Illegal burn: Crab Orchard
Intoxicated person: Daniels
Joyriding: Beckley
Loud music/noise: Glen White
Motorcycle complaint: Crow
MVA with injury: Irish Mountain
MVA without fluid/injury: Bradley
Parking complaint: Harper Heights
Reckless driver: Daniels, Glen Daniel
Shoplifting: Bradley
Speeding vehicle: Beckley
Suspicious person: Ghent
Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring, Glen Daniel
Threats: Fitzpatrick, Crab Orchard
Traffic stop: Shady Spring, Beckley
Trespassing: Wickham
Unwanted person: Glen Daniel
