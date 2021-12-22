The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
Abandoned vehicle: West Virginia St. and Kentucky Ave.
Animal call unknown: Warren Ave.
Burglar alarm: 410 2nd St., 55 2nd St.
Burglary not in progress: Burgess St., N. Eisenhower Dr.
Check welfare: 2nd Ave., Timber Ridge Rd.
Child abuse/neglect: Antonio Ave.
Civil matter: S. Fayette St., Pine St.
Destruction of property: Cannaday St.
Disturbance: Cannaday St.
Domestic: Mills Ave.
Extra patrol: 214 Sisson St. (Means Lumber), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 3060 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1 Rails to Trails (3), 100 block S. Heber St., 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr. (4), 1200 block S. Fayette St., 500 block Neville Sr., 1900 block Harper Rd., 1 Rails to Trails (2), 400 block Neville St., 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts.), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (2), 100 block Beckley Xing, 100 block Beckwoods Dr., 100 block Crescent Rd., 300 block Woodlawn Ave., 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 20 Bypass Plaza, 1900 block Harper Rd.
Forgery/uttering: Broadway St.
Found property: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Handicap parking violation: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA leave the scene: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Walgreens)
MVA private lot: 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger)
MVA with injury: 1400 block Harper Rd.
MVA without fluid/injury: 900 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Noise complaint: S. Fayette St.
Panic/hold alarm: 109 Greenbrier Court
Parking violation: Autumn Lane
Radar patrol: 900 block Woodlawn Ave., Reckless driver: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. (2), Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Residence Check: Jefferson St.
School Zone: Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger)
Suspicious activity: W. Neville St.
Suspicious person: E. C St., Main St. (2), Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and W. Neville St., Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Suspicious vehicle: Beckwoods Dr., N. Oakwood Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Traffic stop: Northwestern Ave. and Harper Rd., 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Mockingbird Lane and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2nd St. and Woodlawn Ave., 700 block S. Fayette St., 1000 block S. Fayette St., 300 block Beaver Ave., S. Fayette St. and Truman Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Veterans Ave., 500 block S. Fayette St., 100 block Woodcrest Dr., 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 block 2nd Sr., 400 block Rural Acres Dr., 100 block Elm St., 200 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Locust St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block E. Main St., 1700 block Harper Rd., 200 block Teel Rd., 3088 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Donut Connection), 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 400 block 3rd Ave., Harper Rd. and Westwood Dr., 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), S. Kanawha St. and W. C St., Temple St. and Nebraska St.
Unconscious/syncope: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and W. Neville St.
Warrant served: Bypass Plaza (2)
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
Abandoned vehicle: Daniels
B&E in progress: Calloway Heights
B&E not in progress: Lanark, Shady Spring
Disturbance: Lanark
Harassment: Dry Hill
Intox person: Lanark
Larceny: Shady Spring, Raleigh
MVA with fluids: Bradley, Shady Spring
MVA without fluid/injury: Bradley
Reckless driver: Crab Orchard
Shoplifting: Beckley
Threats: Bradley
Trespassing: Daniels