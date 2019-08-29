The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
4-wheeler: Russell St.
Assist other department: 2:20 p.m.
Attempted burglary: 317 Woodlawn Ave.
Bleed not specified: 112 Railroad Ave.
Brandishing: 226 Garfield St.
Burglary not in progress: 213 Elkins St.
Burglar alarm res/commercial: 439 Robert C. Byrd Dr., Galleria Plaza, 100 Beckwood Dr., 129 Main St.
Business check: City Ave., 100 Central Ave.
Check welfare: 212 S. Vance Dr., 200 Saunders Ave., F St.
Civil matter: 418 Nimitz Ave., 1346 N. Eisenhower Dr.
Disturbance: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Domestic: 131 Morris Ave., 303 Woodlawn Ave., 501 Hartley Ave.
Embezzlement: 1334 Harper Rd.,1210 N. Eisenhower Dr.
Fight in progress: Temple St.
Foot patrol: Neville St.
Fraud: 11:08 a.m.
Larceny: 135 Sunrise Ave., 108 Westwood Dr., 324 1/2 S. Eisenhower Dr., 484 Vance Dr., 226 Garfield St.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St.
Missing person: 218 Clyde St.
Motor vehicle accident: Harper Rd., Rural Acres Dr.
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 1042 N. Eisenhower Dr., 1732 Harper Rd.
MVA injury: S. Eisenhower Dr.
MVA leaving the scene: Neville St.
Noise/loud music: 300 Reservoir Rd., 510 Ewart Ave.
Out of control: 118 Mankin Ave.
Possible DUI: 101 Hylton Lane
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Residential/commercial alarm: 1120 S. Fayette St.
School Zone: 212 Park Ave., 1129 S. Kanawha St.
Shoplifting: 2985 Robert C. Byrd Dr.,150 New River Town Center
Shots fired: Ewart Ave.
Special assignment: Earwood St. (3), Neville St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), Barber Ave., Rails to Trails (3), Beckwood Dr.,101 S. Eisenhower Dr., Woodlawn Ave., S. Heber St., Prince St., 503 Neville St. (2), 1830 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Stolen Vehicle: 401 Beaver Ave.
Suspicious activity: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 123 Hager St.
Suspicious person: 106 Ellison Ave., 622 Johnstown Rd.
Sexual assault not in progress: 4110 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Tobbaco violation: 401 Grey Flats Rd.
Trespassing: 1320 N. Eisenhower Dr.
Unwanted presence: 105 Truman Ave., 402 City Ave.
Vargrant: 100 Main St.
Vin Verification: 708 Manor Dr.
Warrant served: 400 Stanaford Rd., 226 Garfield St.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Sophia
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Coal City, Grandview, Eccles
Domestic: Bradley
MVA: Mabscott, S. Eisenhower Dr., Bradley, Rock Creek, Beaver
Prowler: Fairdale
Reckless driver: Beaver
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Stolen property: Bradley
Threats: Beaver