The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
911 hang-up: 112 Deegans St.
Animal call unknown: 231 Morris Ave.
Assault already occurred: 1504 S. Kanawha St.
Burglar alarm: 111 Willow Lane, 368 Ellison Ave., 613 Russell St., 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), 101 Orchard Ave., 109 Cranberry Pointe Way, 530 Ragland Road (State Electric), 1310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Logan's Roadhouse)
Burglary in progress: 901 N. Kanawha St.
Check welfare: 420 Orchard Ave.
Destruction of property: 1313 Harper Road
Disturbance: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's Harper Road), 1909 Harper Road (Econo Lodge)
Domestic: 1100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 134 Beckwoods Drive, 613 S. Fayette St., 106 Truman Ave., 204 Elkins St.
Drug violation not in progress: 421 Lewis Ritchie Drive
Fight: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz, Beckley)
Fight not in progress: 104 Elkins St.
Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street
Follow-up call: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Dept.)
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road, Beaver Avenue/Westmoreland Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 100 Ragland Road
MVA leave scene: 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn)
Panhandling: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral)
Parking complaint: 100 block Goldcrest Drive
Prowler: 101 Warren St.
Sex assault not in progress: 1909 Harper Road (Econo Lodge room 109)
Shoplifting: 995 S. Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General)
Special assignment: 100 Earwood St., 1800 block Harper Road, 100 Second St., 100 Appalachian Drive, Rails to Trails (4), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz, Beckley), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Crab Orchard Ave.
Structure fire: 108 Walker Ave.
Suspicious activity: 100 Edgewood Drive, 201 Piney Ave.
Suspicious person: 901 N. Kanawha St., 500 Neville St., 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.), 309 Virginia St., 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn)
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Business Street, 100 block Walker Ave.
Threats: 204 E St.
Traffic stop: 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 N. Eisenhower Drive, South Kanawha Street/Beaver Avenue, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 1000 S. Fayette St., North Kanawha Street/Elkins Street, 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), Woodlawn Avenue/Earwood Street
Vehicle disabled: 1200 block Harper Road
Warrant served: 133 Sour St., Fayette County
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Report not provided