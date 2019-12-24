The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 105 Truman Ave.
Animal call: 100 block South Fayette Street, 110 Shady Lane
Assist other department: 229 Raleigh Ridge Road
Attempt to locate: 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge)
Breaking and entering not in progress: 124 Hylton Lane (Courtyard by Marriott)
Burglar alarm: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 414 N. Kanawha St. (Beckley Church of God), 715 N. Kanawha St., 610 Larew Ave., 900 Maxwell Hill Road, 306 E. Prince St.
Business check: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drivve (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Check welfare: 307 Beckley Crossing, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 100 block Second Street, 319 Woodlawn Ave.
Civil assist: 222 Main St.
Disturbance: 129 Main St. (United National Bank)
Domestic: 222 Hargrove St., 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 110 Rhododendron Trail
Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Followup call: 100 block Sheridan Avenue
Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street
Found property: 200 New River Town Center (Workforce WV)
Fraud: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Intoxicated person: 141 Sunrise Ave.
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St., 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: 902 N. Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank)
Motor vehicle accident injury: 600 block McCulloch Drive, 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident parking lot: 19 Nell Jean Square
Sexual assault not in progress: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: 100 block Virginia Street
Special assignment: 100 block Allen Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 100 block Earwood Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 200 block Main Street (2), 500 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Third Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Suspicious activity: 202 Klaus St.
Suspicious person: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drivve (Walmart), Harper Road/Crescent Road
Traffic stop: Beckley Plaza/Industrial Drive, 100 block East Beckley Bypass, 1100 block East Beckley Bypass (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Ewart Avenue/McNabb Street, F Street/South Kanawha Street, 100 block South Fayette Street, 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 500 block Johnstown Road, North Kanawha Street/Hume Court, 221 Pikeview Drivve (Pikeview Lounge), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Smith Street, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Not provided before early holiday deadline.