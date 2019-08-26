The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: E Street, 2019 Stanaford Road
Burglar alarm: 404 Allen Ave., 1706 Harper Road, 205 Hunter St., 412 N. Kanawha St., 700 S. Oakwood Drive, 221 Pikeview Drive, 201 N. Wilson Ave.
Burglary: 403 Ewart Ave.
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: First Avenue
Destruction of property: 1498 S. Eisenhower Drive
Disabled vehicle: South Eisenhower Drive
Disturbance: Third Avenue
Domestic: Hargrove Street
DUI/first offense/motor vehicle accident: Pikeview Drive
Foot patrol: Prince Street
Indecent exposure: Walker Avenue
K9 unit: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 306 Ridgecrest Ave.
Motor vehicle accident, private lot: 1818 Harper Road
Residential/commercial alarm: 1742 Harper Road, 1001 Pinewood Drive (3)
Robbery: South Fayette Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: City Avenue, E Street, Earwood Street (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street, Prince Street (2), Rails to Trails (2)
Stolen vehicle: no address listed
Suspicious activity: 2009 S. Kanawha St.
Suspicious person: Johnstown Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Trespassing: no address given
Vandalism/destruction of property: 107 Fred T. Simms Terrace
Vehicle service: 200 Sisson St.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Assault: Harper Heights
Disturbance: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Glen Daniel, MacArthur, Pluto, Price Hill
Domestic: Cirtsville, Glen Daniel, Raleigh, Rhodell
Extra patrol: Beaver, Beckley, Bradley (4)
Larceny: Beckley, Eccles, MacArthur, Prosperity
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver
Welfare check: Calloway Heights, Prosperity