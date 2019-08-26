The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported. 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: E Street, 2019 Stanaford Road

Burglar alarm: 404 Allen Ave., 1706 Harper Road, 205 Hunter St., 412 N. Kanawha St., 700 S. Oakwood Drive, 221 Pikeview Drive, 201 N. Wilson Ave.

Burglary: 403 Ewart Ave.

Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Check welfare: First Avenue

Destruction of property: 1498 S. Eisenhower Drive

Disabled vehicle: South Eisenhower Drive

Disturbance: Third Avenue

Domestic: Hargrove Street

DUI/first offense/motor vehicle accident: Pikeview Drive

Foot patrol: Prince Street

Indecent exposure: Walker Avenue

K9 unit: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident: 306 Ridgecrest Ave.

Motor vehicle accident, private lot: 1818 Harper Road

Residential/commercial alarm: 1742 Harper Road, 1001 Pinewood Drive (3)

Robbery: South Fayette Street

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive

Special assignment: City Avenue, E Street, Earwood Street (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street, Prince Street (2), Rails to Trails (2)

Stolen vehicle: no address listed

Suspicious activity: 2009 S. Kanawha St.

Suspicious person: Johnstown Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Trespassing: no address given

Vandalism/destruction of property: 107 Fred T. Simms Terrace

Vehicle service: 200 Sisson St.

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Assault: Harper Heights

Disturbance: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Glen Daniel, MacArthur, Pluto, Price Hill

Domestic: Cirtsville, Glen Daniel, Raleigh, Rhodell

Extra patrol: Beaver, Beckley, Bradley (4)

Larceny: Beckley, Eccles, MacArthur, Prosperity

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver

Welfare check: Calloway Heights, Prosperity

