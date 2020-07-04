The following calls were made to police agencies on July 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 124 Hylton Lane (Courtyard by Marriott), Mills Avenue
Assault already occurred: South Heber Street, 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse)
Assist other department: 100 block Cole Lane, 100 block Kona Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Mercer Street
Attempt to serve warrant: North Vance Drive
Burglar alarm: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 2015 Harper Road, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's), North Vance Drive, Virginia Street
Burglary not in progress: Antonio Avenue
Check welfare: South Fayette Street, Hargrove Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
City illegal burn: 100 block Adkins Street
Civil matter: South Kanawha Street
Custody complaint: South Meadows Street
Disturbance: F Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Mills Avenue
Domestic: Kinglet Place, Meadows Court
Domestic violence petition served: Mercer Street
Escort: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Fight: 100 block Quarry Street, 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse)
Fireworks complaint: 100 block Combs Street, Elkins Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 200 block Orchard Avenue, Ridgecrest Avenue/Patch Street, Second Avenue, 200 block Westwood Drive
Found property: 400 block Hoist Road
Four-wheeler: East Prince Street, Sixth Street/Powerline Drive
Fraud: Caldwell Street, Wickham Avenue
Harassment: Hartley Avenue
Home confinement: North Oakwood Avenue
Joyriding: Ball Street
K9 unit request: 800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: Westwood Drive
Motorcycle complaint: 200 block Garfield Street
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 4036 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Harper Road/Hylton Lane
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 100 block New River Town Center
Out of control: Russell Street
Overdose: Beverly Street
Parking complaint: Burgess Street, E Street
Reckless driver: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: Crawford Street
Shoplifting: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Shots fired: Dock Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Special assignment: 100 block Barber Avenue (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1400 block Harper Road, 200 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Pikeview Drive, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Speeding vehicle: 100 block Grove Avenue
Stolen vehicle: 500 McCulloch Drive (Cranberry Cove Apartment Complex)
Suspicious activity: Dock Street, 500 block Hartley Avenue, Powerline Drive/Johnstown Road, 3284 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Classy Clutter)
Suspicious person: Leslie C Gates Place/Prince Street
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, Booker Street/South Fayette Street, Earwood Street/South Heber Street, Ewart Avenue/Wyoming Avenue, South Fayette Street/Grove Avenue, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 400 block South Fayette Street, 1200 block Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road, Hartley Avenue/Hager Street, 100 block North Heber Street, 200 block South Heber Street, 300 block South Heber Street, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive (2), Neville Street/Second Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 400 block Pinewood Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Trespassing: Hull Street
Unwanted person: Hartley Avenue
Vagrant: Anderson Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: South Heber Street
---------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Stotesbury
Disturbance: Beaver, Beckley, Daniels, Dry Creek, Fairdale, Shady Spring
Domestic: Daniels
Extra patrol: Piney View
Intoxicated driver: Beaver, Ghent
Larceny: Beckley (2)
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Eunice, Irish Mountain
Prowler: Harper Heights
Reckless driver: Bragg
Shoplifting: Calloway Heights, Glen Daniel
Speeding vehicle: Prosperity
Suspicious person: Lanark (2), Midway, Shady Spring
Vandalism: Sprague