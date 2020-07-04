The following calls were made to police agencies on July 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: 124 Hylton Lane (Courtyard by Marriott), Mills Avenue

Assault already occurred: South Heber Street, 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse)

Assist other department: 100 block Cole Lane, 100 block Kona Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Mercer Street

Attempt to serve warrant: North Vance Drive

Burglar alarm: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 2015 Harper Road, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's), North Vance Drive, Virginia Street

Burglary not in progress: Antonio Avenue

Check welfare: South Fayette Street, Hargrove Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

City illegal burn: 100 block Adkins Street

Civil matter: South Kanawha Street

Custody complaint: South Meadows Street

Disturbance: F Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Mills Avenue

Domestic: Kinglet Place, Meadows Court

Domestic violence petition served: Mercer Street

Escort: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Fight: 100 block Quarry Street, 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse)

Fireworks complaint: 100 block Combs Street, Elkins Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 200 block Orchard Avenue, Ridgecrest Avenue/Patch Street, Second Avenue, 200 block Westwood Drive

Found property: 400 block Hoist Road

Four-wheeler: East Prince Street, Sixth Street/Powerline Drive

Fraud: Caldwell Street, Wickham Avenue

Harassment: Hartley Avenue

Home confinement: North Oakwood Avenue

Joyriding: Ball Street

K9 unit request: 800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Loud music/noise: Westwood Drive

Motorcycle complaint: 200 block Garfield Street

Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 4036 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Harper Road/Hylton Lane

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 100 block New River Town Center

Out of control: Russell Street

Overdose: Beverly Street

Parking complaint: Burgess Street, E Street

Reckless driver: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Residence check: Crawford Street

Shoplifting: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Shots fired: Dock Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)

Special assignment: 100 block Barber Avenue (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1400 block Harper Road, 200 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Pikeview Drive, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue

Speeding vehicle: 100 block Grove Avenue

Stolen vehicle: 500 McCulloch Drive (Cranberry Cove Apartment Complex)

Suspicious activity: Dock Street, 500 block Hartley Avenue, Powerline Drive/Johnstown Road, 3284 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Classy Clutter)

Suspicious person: Leslie C Gates Place/Prince Street

Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, Booker Street/South Fayette Street, Earwood Street/South Heber Street, Ewart Avenue/Wyoming Avenue, South Fayette Street/Grove Avenue, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 400 block South Fayette Street, 1200 block Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road, Hartley Avenue/Hager Street, 100 block North Heber Street, 200 block South Heber Street, 300 block South Heber Street, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive (2), Neville Street/Second Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 400 block Pinewood Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Trespassing: Hull Street

Unwanted person: Hartley Avenue

Vagrant: Anderson Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: South Heber Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Stotesbury

Disturbance: Beaver, Beckley, Daniels, Dry Creek, Fairdale, Shady Spring

Domestic: Daniels

Extra patrol: Piney View

Intoxicated driver: Beaver, Ghent

Larceny: Beckley (2)

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Eunice, Irish Mountain

Prowler: Harper Heights

Reckless driver: Bragg

Shoplifting: Calloway Heights, Glen Daniel

Speeding vehicle: Prosperity

Suspicious person: Lanark (2), Midway, Shady Spring

Vandalism: Sprague

