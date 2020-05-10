The following calls were made to police agencies on May 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Hargrove Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive
Assault already occurred: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Brandishing: Antonio Avenue
Burglar alarm: Allen Avenue, Bypass Plaza, Ellison Avenue, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)
Burglary not in progress: Miller Street
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Deceased/found body: Allen Avenue
Disturbance: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel)
Domestic: Dorcas Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Plumley Avenue
Drug violation not in progress: South Heber Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2), Wickham Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motorcycle complaint: Wyoming Avenue/Ewart Avenue
Overdose: Hargrove Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God)
Pedestrian hit: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Cohen Street
Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street
Reckless driver: 2000 block Harper Road, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shots fired: 100 block Thornton Street
Special assignment: 216 Azzara Ave., 100 block Barber Avenue (3), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Earwood Street, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 701 S. Eisenhower Drive (Flat Top Arms), 100 block South Fayette Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Fourth Street, 100 block Grant Street (2), 200 block Hargrove Street (2), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1939 Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hoover Street (2), 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 Maplewood Lane (2), 100 block Mool Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Northwestern Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Plumley Avenue, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Store), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Teel Road, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block South Vance Drive (2)
Suspicious activity: 104 Kiser St. (Beckley PD garage), 400 block Third Avenue
Suspicious person: Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn), Stanhope Court
Threats: Carter Street
Traffic stop: 600 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Elkins Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, 100 block Hargrove Street, North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, 700 block South Kanawha Street, McGinnis Street/Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Reservoir Road
Unwanted person: City Avenue
Vagrant: 1703 S. Kanawha St. (Heart of God Ministries)
Violation of domestic violence petition: West Virginia Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Arnett, Beaver
Destruction of property: Calloway Heights
Disturbance: Beckley, Colcord, Crab Orchard, Daniels, Eccles, Fitzpatrick, Glen Morgan, Shady Spring
Four-wheeler complaint: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Coal City, Dameron
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Stolen property: Harper Heights
Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel
Suspicious person: MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, Glen Morgan
Unwanted person: Beckley