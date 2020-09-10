The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call unknown: 500 block Pinewood Dr.,
Assault already occurred: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Attempt to serve DVP: Miller St., Bibb Ave.
Check welfare: 500 block Temple St.
Civil matter: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Court paper served: Antonio Ave.
Destruction of property: Miller St., Temple St.
Disturbance: Clyde St. (2)
Drug violation in progress: Hickory Dr., 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes), Ball St.
Follow up call: Austin Ave.
Found property: Appalachian Dr.
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Harassment: Miller St., Ewart Ave., Edwards St.
Intox person: 223 S. Heber St. (The Charles House)
Larceny: 9th St., Patton Dr.
Loud music/noise: Woodlawn Ave. (2)
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA: Johnstown Rd., 900 block S. Eisenhower Dr.,
MVA in parking lot: 120 Beckley Xing (TJ Maxx), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz)
MVA leave the scene: 410 2nd St. (Mad Hatter)
Overdose: 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel)
Panic/hold alarm: 1709 Harper Rd. (Med Express)
Reckless driver: 100 block Ritter Dr.
School Zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 205 Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: 150 New River Town Center (Sav-A-Lot)
Shots fired: Hargrove St.
Special assignment: Hylton Lane and Harper Rd., Rails to Trails (2), 500 bock Neville St., 300 block 3rd Ave., 100 block Central Ave., 100 block Prince St., 100 block Johnstown Rd., 100 block Teel Rd., 100 block Patch St., 100 block Smoot Ave.
Suspicious activity: 100 block Beckley Xing, Antonio Ave.
Suspicious person: 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), W. Neville St. and Ewart Ave., S. Fayette St. and Mool Ave.
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Unconscious/syncope: N. Heber St.
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
l l l
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Civil matter: Mead
Destruction of property: Harper Park
Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Pemberton, Crab Orchard, Daniels, MacArthur
Fraud: Glen Daniel
Identity theft: Beckley
Larceny: Ghent
MVA: Raleigh
Stolen property: Beaver
Stolen vehicle: Coal City, White Oak
Suspicious person: Beckley, Coal City, Fairdale, Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Tolleytown, Daniels