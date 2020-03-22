The following calls were made to police agencies on March 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor)
Animal call: 111 Daniel St.
Assault already occurred: 705 S. Fayette St. Apt. 2
Burglar alarm: 110 N. Heber St. (federal office building)
Burglary in progress: 311.5 Temple St.
Burglary not in progress: 100 Ringleben St.
Check welfare: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 300 block Stanaford Road
Counterfeit: 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown)
Destruction of property: 318 Jasper Drive
Disturbance: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pine Haven women's side), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 122 Simpkins St.
Domestic: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)
Larceny: 321 Stanaford Road
Loitering: 2958 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Davita Mountaineer Dialysis)
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Overdose: 325 Nebraska Ave., 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart), 219 Woodlawn Ave.
Person down: 100 block Joe L Smith Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Special assignment: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block City Avenue, Earwood Street, 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion), 1058 N. Eisenhower Drive (Ulta), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 100 block South Fayette Street (2), 600 block South Fayette Street (2), 110 Freeman St., 100 block Grant Street, 1200 block Harper Road, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 2000 block Harper Road, South Heber Street, 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Hoover Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Johnstown Road (3), 800 block Johnstown Road, South Kanawha Street/F Street, 200 block Main Street, 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 600 Neville St., Neville Street, 300 block New Jersey Avenue, 360 Prince St., Prince Street, Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), Scott Avenue, 300 block Second Street, 100 block Stanaford Road (2), 100 Third Ave., 300 block Third Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), Woodlawn Avenue
Stalking: 100 block South Heber Street
Suspicious activity: 108 Austin Ave., 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station)
Suspicious person: 2002 Harper Road, 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station) (2), 2046 Harper Road
Suspicious vehicle: 125 Hylton Lane (Fairfield Inn hotel), 300 block Jasper Drive
Threats: 4036 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King)
Traffic stop: 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)
Unwanted person: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn Room 120)
Vagrant: 200 Woodlawn Ave.
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Harper Park
Civil matter: Beckley, Eccles, Mabscott, Shady Spring
Disturbance: Beaver (2), Beckley, Cool Ridge, Daniels, Eccles, Josephine, Lanark, MacArthur, Shady Spring
Found property: Cool Ridge
Four-wheeler complaint: Fairdale
Harassment: Prosperity
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Glen White
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Ghent
Threats: Dameron