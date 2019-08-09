The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

Breaking and entering: 111 S. Eisenhower Dr. 

Burglary: 613 S. Fayette St. 

Check welfare: 201 3rd Ave., Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stanaford Road, 306 Stanaford Rd., Woodlawn Avenue 

Disturbance: 210 3rd Ave., 1710 Harper Rd., Ridge Avenue 

Domestic: 403 McGinnis St., 234 8th St. 

DUI: Larue Avenue 

Embezzlement: 133 Beckley Crossing 

Forgery: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Dr. 

Fraud: 405 Hartley Ave. 

Larceny: 509 2nd St., 1518 Harper Rd. 

Motor vehicle accident: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Eisenhower Drive 

Prowler: 209 Springdale Ave. (2) 

Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Dr. 

Shots fired: 258 S. Heber St. 

Suspicious activity: 120 Harper Rd. 

Suspicious person: Pinewood Drive, 112 Appalachian Dr., 121 Beckwood Dr., 2811 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 212 Elkins St. 

 

Raleigh Sheriff

Disturbance: Shady Spring, Oak Grove, Fairdale, Prosperity, Beaver 

Larceny: Beaver 

Motor vehicle accident: Fitzpatrick, Beaver, Cool Ridge, Dry Hill 

Prowler: Bradley 

Reckless driving: Crab Orchard 

Shots fired: McCreery 

Suspicious activity: Cranberry 

Suspicious person: Beaver, Soak Creek, Tams 

Suspicious vehicle: Glen Daniel 

Threats: Wyoming County  

