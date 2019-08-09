The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Breaking and entering: 111 S. Eisenhower Dr.
Burglary: 613 S. Fayette St.
Check welfare: 201 3rd Ave., Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stanaford Road, 306 Stanaford Rd., Woodlawn Avenue
Disturbance: 210 3rd Ave., 1710 Harper Rd., Ridge Avenue
Domestic: 403 McGinnis St., 234 8th St.
DUI: Larue Avenue
Embezzlement: 133 Beckley Crossing
Forgery: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Fraud: 405 Hartley Ave.
Larceny: 509 2nd St., 1518 Harper Rd.
Motor vehicle accident: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Eisenhower Drive
Prowler: 209 Springdale Ave. (2)
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Dr.
Shots fired: 258 S. Heber St.
Suspicious activity: 120 Harper Rd.
Suspicious person: Pinewood Drive, 112 Appalachian Dr., 121 Beckwood Dr., 2811 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 212 Elkins St.
Raleigh Sheriff
Disturbance: Shady Spring, Oak Grove, Fairdale, Prosperity, Beaver
Larceny: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Fitzpatrick, Beaver, Cool Ridge, Dry Hill
Prowler: Bradley
Reckless driving: Crab Orchard
Shots fired: McCreery
Suspicious activity: Cranberry
Suspicious person: Beaver, Soak Creek, Tams
Suspicious vehicle: Glen Daniel
Threats: Wyoming County