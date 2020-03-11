The following calls were made to police agencies on March 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Department
Assault already occurred: 2966 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 107 Gate St., 306 Stanaford Rd. (Beckley ARH Hospital)
Assist other department: 201 S. Eisenhower Dr.
Attempt to serve DVP: 109 Hickory Dr., 109 Westline Dr.
Attempt to serve warrant: 304 I St.
B&E not in progress: 601 S. Oakwood Ave. (Whitman Exterminating Company)
Burglar alarm: 302 Carriage Dr. (Access Health)
Burglary in progress: 412 S. City Ave.
Check welfare: 708 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Go Mart), N. Eisenhower Dr. and Stanaford Rd.
Child abuse/neglect: 4036 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Burger King)
Civil assist: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 111 S. Prince St.
Civil matter: 222 Hargrove St. (Apt. 404), 222 Hargrove St.
Disturbance: 134 Beckwoods Dr.
Domestic: 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue
Drug violation in progress: 1939 Harper Rd.
Found property: 351 Mool Ave.
Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (BPD)
Indecent exposure: 700 block S. Kanawha Street
Intoxicated person: 2005 Harper Rd. (Little General/Burger King)
Joyriding: 201 Avon St.
Larceny: 207 Woodlawn Ave.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BPD)
Overdose: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apartments, Apt. 208)
Possible DUI: 100 block Rural Acres Drive
School Zone: 205 Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (CVS Pharmacy)
Special assignment: 100 block S. Heber Street, 100 block Mercer Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 300 bock 3rd. Avenue, 100 block Ewart Avenue, 1939 Harper Rd., 300 block Prince Street, 500 block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (4), 100 block Fairlawn Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s Club), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Witherspoon Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), Rails to Trails (4), 509 Ewart Ave. (Youth Museum/Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Antonio Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue, 100 Pack Street, Park Avenue, Patch Street, 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), 503 Neville St. (parking garage)
Suspicious person: S. Fayette Street and F Street
Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Rd. (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Traffic stop: Prosperity Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 224 Westwood Dr., 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), Patch Street and Barber Avenue, Sunrise Avenue and Harper Road, 600 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Booth Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ball Street, Pinewood Drive and Yellowwood Way, Holliday Drive and Teel Road, 400 block Teel Road, Holliday Drive and Painter Drive, 100 block Pinewood Drive, Maxwell Hill Road and Pinewood Drive, 400 block 2nd Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Market Road, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Pinewood Drive, 100 block Honda Drive, 4036 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Burger King), 4141 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Wendy’s), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonald’s), 100 block E. Beckley Bypass, 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 200 block N. Kanawha Street, 100 block Veterans Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (BPD)
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
B&E: Beckley
Burglary: Lanark
Civil assist: Crab Orchard
Customer complaint: Harper Heights
Disturbance: Sophia (2), Beckley (2), Glen White, Harper Heights, Bradley, MacArthur
Found property: Fitzpatrick
Motorcycle complaint: Crab Orchard
Reckless driver: Prosperity
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Speeding vehicle: Arnett
Suspicious activity: Beaver
Suspicious person: Mabscott, Coal City (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, Sophia, Shady Spring, Dry Hill