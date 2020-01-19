The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

No report provided.

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Abandoned vehicle: Beckley

Assault already occurred: Beckley, MacArthur

Brandishing: Beckley

Burglary: MacArthur

Civil matter: Helen

Destruction of property: Crab Orchard

Disturbance: Bradley, Shady Spring

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Coal City

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Harper Heights

Vehicle disabled: Bradley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags