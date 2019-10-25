The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve court document: 421 E. Prince St.
Burglary in progress: 302 Allen Ave.
Check welfare: 219 9th St., 129 Main St. (United National Bank)
Counterfeit: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Disturbance: 421 E. Prince St., 120 Harper Park Drive (Wendy's), 128 S. Heber St., 110 Smoot Ave.
Domestic: 234 Mercer St.
Drug violation in progress: 308 Galleria Plaza (Starbucks Coffee)
Found property: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Illegal burn (city): 300 block E Street
Intoxicated person: 800 block Johnstown Road
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Mental problem: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident: Industrial Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Prince Street, 501 Neville Street (Beckley PD), 2300 Robert C. Byrd Drive
MVA injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center, 1100 block East Beckley Bypass
MVA parking lot: 1842 Harper Road, 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A Restaurant)
Noise complaint: 112 Shady Lane
Runaway juvenile: Fayette County, 241 Westwood Drive
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Shots fired: 100 block Kentucky Avenue
Special assignment: 300 block Neville Street, 400 Stanaford Road (WWHS), Rails to Trails (3), 503 Neville St. (bus garage) (2), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block 9th Street (2), 100 block Earwood Street (2), 300 block Temple Street, 200 block Neville Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block 9th Street, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Prince Street (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Speeding vehicle: 334 Jasper Drive
Suspicious activity: 100 block Hull Street
Threats: 1310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Logan's Restaurant)
Traffic stop: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 700 block East Beckley Bypass, Grey Flats Road/Pinecrest Drive
Unwanted person: 366 Ellison Ave., 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: MacArthur, Beckley, Princewick
Disturbance: Harper Park
Fight: Lester
Harassing phone calls: Crab Orchard
MVA: Beckley Junction, Beaver, Sophia, Shady Spring, Skelton, Glen Daniel
Noise complaint: Beckley
Reckless driver: Midway, Beckley
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen property: MacArthur, Beckley,
Suspicious activity: Harper Heights
Threats: Eunice