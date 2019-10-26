The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: 1401 Hartley Ave. Apt. E, 210 Ridge Ave.
Attempt to serve warrant: 111 Dexter Ave.
Barking dog: 100 block Glenn Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: 239 Sixth St.
Burglar alarm: 220 Edgewood Drive, 206 F St.
Business check: 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 1900 block Harper Road
Check welfare: 117 Ewart Ave., 222 Hargrove St. (Apt. 203), 1900 block Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Second Street, 308 Westmoreland St., 134 Wilkes Ave.
Child abuse/neglect: 123 Smoot Ave.
Civil assist: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Custody complaint: 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop)
Disturbance: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel Room 207), 300 block Third Avenue
Domestic: 115 Fairlawn Ave., 117 N. Ridge Road
Drug violation in progress: 102 Grant St., 500 block Neville Street
Fight: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown)
Foot patrol: 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Main Street
Found property: 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar store)
Juvenile problems: 110 Miller St.
Kidnapping: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Larceny: 105 Truman Ave.
Loitering: 301 N. Eisenhower Drive (King Tut Drive In)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Mental problem: 1014 Johnstown Road
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Prince Street
Motor vehicle accident injury: 120 Harper Park Drive (Wendy's)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 1000 block N. Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 110 Spring St.
Pedestrian hit: 104 Kiser St. (Beckley PD garage)
Reckless driver: 1900 block Stanaford Road
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Shots fired: 702 F St.
Special assignment: no location provided (2), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block E Street, 100 block Earwood Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments), 100 block Hager Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Main Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Prince Street (3), Rails to Trails (4), 300 block Scott Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Stolen property: 207 Klaus St.
Stolen vehicle: 726 Pine Branch Road
Suspicious activity: 114 Lebanon Lane (Central Head Start), 911 N. Oakwood Ave., 303 Woodlawn Ave.
Suspicious person: 205 Hull St., 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Davis Drive
Threats: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments Apt. 3 Building A)
Traffic stop: no location provided, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 1800 block Harper Road, 1000 block South Kanawha Street, Powerline Drive/East Prince Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road, 400 block Stanaford Road
Unwanted person: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Beaver, Beckley
Check welfare: Beckley (2), Coal City
Disturbance: Beckley, Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard, MacArthur, Shady Spring, Soak Creek
Domestic: Beaver, Crow, Pemberton
Extra patrol: Crab Orchard
Intoxication: Ghent
Larceny: Bradley, Cabell Heights, Coal City, Harper, Princewick
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Cool Ridge, Lanark, Pemberton, Shady Spring, Stickney
Prowler: Coal City, Princewick, Stanaford
Reckless driver: Beaver, Beckley, Piney View
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious person: Calloway Heights, Harper Heights, MacArthur
Vandalism: Beckley