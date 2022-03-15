The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
911 Hangup: Earwood St.
Abandoned vehicle: Pikeview Dr.
Assist other dept.: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Attempt to locate: Miller St.
B&E not in progress: Church St.
Burglar alarm: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Gabriel Brothers)
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), Cannaday St., Austin Ave., 2004 Harper Rd. (Shell Station)
Disturbance: Woodlawn Ave.
Domestic: Doc St.
DUI investigate: Broadway St.
Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Rd., 100 block Hargrove St. (2), 500 block Neville St., 100 block Riley St., 1 Rails to Trails (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts.), 306 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Freedom Skate Park), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 100 block Orchard Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 200 block S. Heber St., 100 block Edgewood Dr., 100 block Maplewood Lane, 200 block Hargrove St.
Fight: Harper Rd. (CoMac)
Indecent exposure: Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel)
Larceny: Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store)
Magistrate detail: Main St. (2)
MVA without fluid/injury: Pikeview Dr. and New River Dr.
Noise complaint: Reservoir Rd.
Out of control: N. Pike St.
Panic/hold alarm: Harper Rd., 1734 Harper Rd. (Kroger)
Parking complaint: Morris Ave.
Possible DUI: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Shooting: Wilkes Ave.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (3)
Stolen property: Bishop St.
Suspicious person: Larew Ave. and Hartley Ave., S. Heber St.,
Traffic stop: MM 44 Int 077 SB, 100 bock Berry St., MM 120 Int 064 EB, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonald’s), 2905 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (GoMart), 4244 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Advance Auto Parts), 700 block Maxwell Hill Rd., 1346 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Cookout Restaurant) (2), Robert C. Byrd Dr., 800 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 600 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 300 block G St., Carriage Dr. and Harper Rd., Pikeview Dr. and New River Dr., 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General) (2), S. Fayette St. and Smoot Ave., S. Fayette St. and Beaver Ave., 3025 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (KFC),3400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1018 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Food Lion), 100 block Prillerman Ave., 2000 Harper Rd.
Unknown LE problem: Clyde St.
l l l
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept.
911 Hangup: Dry Hill
Burglar alarm: Bradley
Burglary not in progress: Sprague
Destruction of property: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Fitzpatrick
Extra patrol: Skelton
Fraud: Beckley
Larceny: Calloway Heights, Daniels
MVA private lot: Glen Daniel
MVA with injury: Bradley
MVA without fluid/injury: Metalton, Crab Orchard
Parking complaint: Beaver
Reckless driver: Crab Orchard, Edwight
Suspicious activity: Prosperity
Suspicious person: Daniels
Suspicious vehicle: Dry Hill, Beaver
Threats: Pluto
Traffic stop: Skelton, Beckley