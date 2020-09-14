The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt to serve warrant: Mills Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: South Oakwood Avenue, Beckley Avenue
Burglar alarm: Mallard Court
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Check welfare: Rails to Trails, North Eisenhower Drive
Customer complaint: 700 block Johnstown Road
Deceased/find body: South Heber Street
Disturbance: 100 block Broadway Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street, Neville Street
Found property: Beckley Avenue, Nebraska Avenue
Intruder: Hager Street
K9 unit: 2100 Harper Road (Go-Mart)
Loud music/noise: 100 block Wildwood Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 400 block Neville Street
Noise complaint: 100 block Combs Street
Panhandling: Harper Road
Prostitution: Harper Road
Radar patrol: 100 block Mercer Street
Reckless driver: 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 300 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails, 100 block Central Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, Bostic Avenue/South Kanawha Street, South Fayette Street, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 100 block Howard Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 100 block South Heber Street
Suspicious activity: Vine Street, Wickham Avenue, Quarry Street/Chestnut Street
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Street/North Fayette Street, Hylton Lane, Third Avenue/Second Street
Threats: South Vance Drive
Traffic light problem: Pikeview Drive/Harper Road
Traffic stop: North Kanawha Street/Croft Street, 1700 block Harper Road, Ragland Road/North Eisenhower Drive
Unconscious/syncope: Earwood Street
Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive
Violation of domestic violence petition: South Fayette Street
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Disturbance: Mabscott, Beaver, Calloway Heights, Raleigh, Harper Heights
Fight: Amigo
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Eccles, Cabell Heights
Reckless driver: Daniels, Grandview
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious activity: Shady Spring (2), Beckley
Suspicious person: Dry Hill
Suspicious vehicle: Eccles