The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts.)
B&E not in progress: Beckley Xing, Beckley Plaza, S. Oakwood Ave., Central Ave.
Brandishing: Walker Ave.
Burglar alarm: Oriole Place
Check welfare: S. Kanawha St., Harper Rd., 200 block E. Prince St., New River Town Center, Manor Dr., Carriage Dr., 600 block Woodlawn Ave., Barber Ave., City Ave.
Civil assist: Maxwell Hill Rd.
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Customer complaint: Lewis-Ritchie Dr., S. Fayette St.
Debris in roadway: 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Disturbance: E. Prince St. and Powerline Dr., 100 block Miller St.
Domestic: Johnstown Rd. and Powerline Dr.
Foot patrol: 1900 block Harper Rd.
Fraud: Neville St. (BCPD), Quarry St.
Harassing phone call: Austin Ave.
Juvenile problems: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Kidnapping: Neville St.
Lost property: 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams)
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Rd., King St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA: Hartley Ave. and S. Eisenhower Dr.
MVA in parking lot: 390 Stanaford Rd. (ACT)
Noise complaint: Woodlawn Ave.
Overdose: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Dr., 500 block Woodlawn Ave.
Prowler: Woodlawn Ave.
School Zone: 205 Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Shots fired: Ewart Ave.
Special assignment: 1900 block Harper Rd. (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 500 block Neville St., Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 200 block S. Fayette St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Larew Ave., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams) (2), 100 block Wildwood Ave., 200 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 300 block Scott Ave.
Suspicious person: 100 block Johnstown Rd., Harper Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr., Woodlawn Ave.
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Rd.
Traffic stop: 300 block Prince St., 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Hunter St. and Worley Rd., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Unwanted person: Clyde St., Neville St.
Wanted person: Lewis-Ritchie Dr.
l l l
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
B&E: Ghent
Burglary: Arnett
Civil matter: Raleigh
Destruction of property: Calloway Heights, Mabscott
Disturbance: Lester, Mabscott (2), Sandlick, Sprague
Found property: Crab Orchard
Fraud: Bradley
Larceny: Pemberton
MVA: Besoco, Mabscott, Bradley, Lanark
Stolen property: Ghent
Suspicious activity: Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Daniels, Prosperity (2), Beckley
Unwanted person: Crab Orchard, Harper Heights