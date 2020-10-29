The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Department
Attempt to locate: Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant)
Attempt to serve DVP: 300 block Ellison Ave., E. Prince St., Neville St. (BCPD), Piney Ave., Airport Rd. (Southern Regional Jail), Piney Ave.
B&E not in progress: N. Fayette St.
Barking dog: F St.
Burglar alarm: Sunset Dr., Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts.), S. Eisenhower Dr. (Flat Top Arms)
Burglary in progress: Ringleben St.
Check welfare: McCulloch Dr., S. Heber St., Orchard Ave.
Civil matter: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz)
Court: Main St.
Court paper served: Maxwell Hill Rd.
Destruction of property: Maxwell Hill Rd.
Disturbance: 200 block Smoot Ave., S. Heber St.
Domestic: F St.
Drug violation not in progress: Russell St., Ewart Ave.
DVP served: Airport Rd. (Southern Regional Jail)
Fire alarm: Earwood St.
Fraud: Temple St., Neville St. (BCPD), Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.)
Joyriding: Lewis-Ritchie Dr.
Larceny: S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), Hargrove St.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: Main St.
Mail Run: Neville St. (BCPD)
Mental problem: Hartley Ave.
MVA: 300 block Stanaford Rd.
MVA in progress: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Reckless driver: 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Residence check: 300 block Mankin Ave.
School Zone: Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School), Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz)
Special assignment: 100 block Beckwoods Dr. (3), Rails to Trails, 100 block Beckley Plaza, Harper Rd. and Hylton Lane, 400 block Neville St., 200 block Grove Ave., Pinewood Dr. and Maxwell Hill Rd., S. Fayette St. (2), 100 block Larew Ave., 500 block Neville St., 100 block Antonio Ave., 100 block Barber Ave., 100 block E. E St., 2000 block Harper Rd., 100 block Earwood St.
Suspicious person: Foote St., Prudential Dr.
Suspicious vehicle: Mankin Ave.
Threats: Main St. (United National Bank), Hargrove St.
Traffic stop: Prince St. and Piney Ave. (2), S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 500 block Neville St., Neville St. and 1st Ave., 200 block Woodlawn Ave., Stanaford Rd. and Clear Water Lane, 100 block S. Fayette St., 100 block Crescent Rd., 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Warrant served: Neville St. (BCPD) (2)
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Mabscott, Sandlick, Terry
Destruction: Sprague, MacArthur
Disturbance: Mt. Tabor, Beckley, Callaway Heights, Crow, Crab Orchard
Found property: Beaver
Fraud: Glen Daniel
MVA: Beaver, Cool Ridge, Slab Fork, Beckley
Shoplifting: Beaver
Stolen vehicle: Crab Orchard
Suspicious activity: Daniels, Stanaford, Glen Daniel, Fairdale
Suspicious person: Mt. Tabor (3), Beaver, Lanark, Wickham, Stanaford
Suspicious vehicle: Glen Morgan